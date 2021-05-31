SAPS says no wrongdoing found in R1.6bn in PPE expenditure





Daily Maverick has reported that a confidential internal audit has uncovered has found that the South African Police Service (SAPS) blew R1.6bn in irregular personal protective equipment (PPE) expenditure from March to August 2020.

Daily Maverick investigative journalist Marriane Thamm and National Police SpokespersonBrigadier Vish Naidoo have more on this.

The draft audit found that R1,6bn in irregular expenditure took place in six months. A lot of suppliers seem to have overcharged. One IT company called Tsustumani was not on the supplier database. The most importan5t thing is: are these being investigated? Where are the investigations? It is not a secret, it will be nice to get responses. Marriane Thamm, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick

It was a report that was untested. It never accorded the SAPS an opportunity to respond. The information was provided to the national Fusion centre, the Auditor-General and the SIU (Special Investigating Unit) and they did not find any wrongdoing. Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - South African Police Service

You will never find anyone to supply you with an internal audit report. Vish Naidoo, National spokesperson - South African Police Service

