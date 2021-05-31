Lesufi: I believe interaction with Cornwall Hill College will yield good results





Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi says he hopes the interaction he had with the management of Cornwall Hill College will yield good results.

Parents and learner help a peaceful protest at the school over alleged racism.

Some learners narrated their experiences at the school and the school has publicly apologised to pupils for the slow pace of transformation.

Lesufi tells Mandy Wiener that the apology is a step in the right direction.

RELATED: 'There is systematic racism at Cornwall Hill College'

I was quite impressed with the leadership of the school for accepting that indeed there are limitations and serious gaps. I really believe the interactions we had with that school will yield a better future for that school. Panyaza Lesufi, Education MEC - Gauteng

All parties agreed to go to the negotiating table. It is quite clear that some policies relating to hair are not seating well with both learners and parents and there is an urgent need for the school to review it. Panyaza Lesufi, Education MEC - Gauteng

Listen to the full interview below...