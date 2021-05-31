Lesufi: I believe interaction with Cornwall Hill College will yield good results
Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi says he hopes the interaction he had with the management of Cornwall Hill College will yield good results.
Parents and learner help a peaceful protest at the school over alleged racism.
Some learners narrated their experiences at the school and the school has publicly apologised to pupils for the slow pace of transformation.
Lesufi tells Mandy Wiener that the apology is a step in the right direction.
RELATED: 'There is systematic racism at Cornwall Hill College'
I was quite impressed with the leadership of the school for accepting that indeed there are limitations and serious gaps. I really believe the interactions we had with that school will yield a better future for that school.Panyaza Lesufi, Education MEC - Gauteng
All parties agreed to go to the negotiating table. It is quite clear that some policies relating to hair are not seating well with both learners and parents and there is an urgent need for the school to review it.Panyaza Lesufi, Education MEC - Gauteng
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
‘Please call the police’ – violence erupts at Pan-African Parliament
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has been seen leaving the venue after what appears to have been an altercation with other members of Parliament.Read More
Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding from 4pm until 5am tomorrow
The power utility says there is a possibility of load shedding throughout the week.Read More
Special Tribunal: EC health dept’s R10m scooter ambulance tender unlawful
The tender was referred to the Special Tribunal after the SIU found it was awarded irregularly.Read More
Cele: It pains me that Olievenhoutbosch community has no trust in SAPS
Cele visited the area where residents have been given an opportunity to voice their concerns over a spike in crime in the township.Read More
SAPS says no wrongdoing found in R1.6bn in PPE expenditure
Daily Maverick says a confidential internal audit has uncovered that the police blew R1.6bn in irregular PPE expenditure.Read More
No witness implicated me in wrongdoing - Axed Eskom chief procurement officer
Solly Tshitangano has been accused of five charges including serious misconduct in failing to carry out his duties.Read More
'It is a relief, it is cold out there,' says outgoing SANDF chief Solly Shoke
The general says if you can allow political interference in the defence force it will be a recipe for disaster.Read More
Magashule gets High Court dates to challenge ANC suspension
Ace Magashule took the party to court after he was suspended after failing to step aside as per rule 25.70 of the ANC’s constitution.Read More
'There is systematic racism at Cornwall Hill College'
South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago gives details of why the parents are protesting at the schools.Read More