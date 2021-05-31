Adapt IT shares up almost 10% to R7.46 as bidding war erupts





The value of shares in Adapt IT ended the day up by 9.87%, driven by Huge Group’s unanticipated raising of its offer to buy the software services company.

Huge is now offering R9.09 per share, against the current market valuation of R7.46.

© piren/123rf.com

A Canadian holding firm, Volaris Group, is also gunning for Adapt IT.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Duncan McLeod, Founder and Editor at TechCentral.

It wasn’t long ago that Adapt IT was trading at R1.52 per share… Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

Adapt IT is questioning the R9.09 offering… they are saying the offer from Huge Group works out to about R7.20 a share… Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

We could see more corporate action like this. Volaris is likely to increase its offer… I don’t think they’re going to walk away from this… Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

