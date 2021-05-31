Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Adapt IT shares up almost 10% to R7.46 as bidding war erupts

31 May 2021 6:53 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
JSE
The Money Show
Johannesburg Stock Exchange
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
Duncan McLeod
TechCentral
investing
Adapt IT
Huge Group
Volaris Group

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan McLeod, Founder and Editor at TechCentral.

The value of shares in Adapt IT ended the day up by 9.87%, driven by Huge Group’s unanticipated raising of its offer to buy the software services company.

Huge is now offering R9.09 per share, against the current market valuation of R7.46.

© piren/123rf.com

A Canadian holding firm, Volaris Group, is also gunning for Adapt IT.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Duncan McLeod, Founder and Editor at TechCentral.

It wasn’t long ago that Adapt IT was trading at R1.52 per share…

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

Adapt IT is questioning the R9.09 offering… they are saying the offer from Huge Group works out to about R7.20 a share…

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

We could see more corporate action like this. Volaris is likely to increase its offer… I don’t think they’re going to walk away from this…

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Adapt IT shares up almost 10% to R7.46 as bidding war erupts




