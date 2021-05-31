'It appears Minister Mantashe's mind is made up on self-generation'
Expect Eskom to heap more load shedding misery on South Africa this winter, says energy analyst Chris Yelland.
The ailing state-owned utility took several generating units offline for planned maintenance.
It announced stage two load shedding from 4 PM on Monday to 5:00 AM on Tuesday.
RELATED: Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
“Eskom regrets to inform the public that stage two load shedding be implemented starting at 16:00 this afternoon until 05:00 in the morning,” said Eskom’s spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha.
“This load shedding has been caused by the higher demand as a result of the cold front setting in much earlier than expected as well as high breakdowns of generation units.”
More bouts of load shedding are likely the rest of the week.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence, and Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket.
Industry… needs the limit [self-generation] to be raised to 50 MW at least. The Minister… is insisting on 10 MW… It appears his [Minister Mantashe] mind is made up…Chris Yelland, energy analyst - EE Business Intelligence
The powerships… All that money is going out of South Africa! …Chris Yelland, energy analyst - EE Business Intelligence
The cost of unserved energy… is massive… Customers are beginning to realise they have to take ownership of their energy future...Chris Yelland, energy analyst - EE Business Intelligence
We have to juggle which trauma we’re going to choose for the day… The consumer is really nervous… Please, can we all just have the vaccines? …Grace Harding, CEO - Ocean Basket
Listen to the interviews in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'It appears Minister Mantashe's mind is made up on self-generation'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_140707574_a-candle-holder-with-an-unlit-candle-a-dead-electric-bulb-and-the-term-eskom-isolated-on-a-black-bac.html?term=eskom&vti=oep6ekngbcot6jx0bm-1-18
More from Business
An irreverent history of corruption in South Africa – it goes back to the VOC
Nick Dall discusses his book "Rogues' Gallery: An Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa, from the VOC to the ANC."Read More
Demand for luxury watches and jewellery increases
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan Crosson, CEO at Luxe Holdings.Read More
CNA removes Benjamin Trisk as director
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilson, a Journalist at Business Times/Sunday Times.Read More
Adapt IT shares up almost 10% to R7.46 as bidding war erupts
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan McLeod, Founder and Editor at TechCentral.Read More
Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future
Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sectorRead More
AA predicts price drop for petrol, not so for diesel
The association has predicted that petrol will be 11 cents a litre cheaper, while diesel is set to increase by about 22 cents a litre and illuminating paraffin by 21 cents.Read More
Massmart employees protest in Sandton over potential closure of stores
The group is demanding, among other things, an end to the consultation process that could result in major job cuts.Read More
Considering a side hustle? How to decide on your prices when you're starting out
Serial entrepreneur and author Nic Haralambous shares invaluable tips on what to charge when you start your side hustle.Read More
Pepkor reports 50% rise in half-year earnings, set to open more new stores
'We have tremendous faith in PEP and Ackermans as brands'. Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepkor CEO Leon Lourens on The Money Show.Read More
More from Opinion
CNA removes Benjamin Trisk as director
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilson, a Journalist at Business Times/Sunday Times.Read More
Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants
'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng.Read More
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom?
Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world.Read More
'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard
Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes.Read More
A digital rand? Reserve Bank is considering launching its own digital currency
The Reserve Bank is investigating the feasibility of a CBDC. Crypto expert Simon Dingle discusses the implications.Read More
I don’t like the word 'retirement'. I call it my 'drawdown phase' - Mike Wills
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Wills about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.).Read More
The future starts NOW – expert insights into what may lie ahead
Bronwyn Williams discusses her book "The Future Starts Now: Expert Insights into the Future of Business, Technology and Society".Read More
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!'
Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals.Read More
Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets
The Bank should review its decisions to ensure a fairer deal for all Steinhoff's victims says Jayendra Naidoo (Lancaster chair).Read More