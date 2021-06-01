COVID-19: South Africa records 2,792 new cases and 67 deaths
The Health Department says it has recorded 2,792 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 659, 070.
67 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 56,506 since the beginning of the pandemic.
RELATED: South Africa records 4,576 new cases and 123 deaths
The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1,559,337 representing a recovery rate of 93.6%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 970,448 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
Today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 1 665 617 with 2 792 new cases reported. Today, 67 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported which brings the total to 56 506. Our recoveries now stand at 1 559 337, representing a recovery rate of 93,6% pic.twitter.com/Agzf2OdsgJ— Department of Health (@HealthZA) May 31, 2021
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/larichev89/larichev892003/larichev89200300392/142707846-covid-19-stamp-on-the-national-flag-of-south-africa-coronavirus-concept-3d-illustration-.jpg
More from Local
No rain expected over Gauteng for the rest of the week
SAWS forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela says a cold front passed through the Western Cape on Monday.Read More
Eskom to implement load shedding from 4pm today until 5am tomorrow
The power utility says the power cuts are due to breakdowns at several power plants.Read More
'Violence against children during lockdown mostly happened in suburbs, estates'
Social Development deputy minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu says children should be protected 365 days.Read More
‘Please call the police’ – violence erupts at Pan-African Parliament
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has been seen leaving the venue after what appears to have been an altercation with other members of Parliament.Read More
Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding from 4pm until 5am tomorrow
The power utility says there is a possibility of load shedding throughout the week.Read More
Special Tribunal: EC health dept’s R10m scooter ambulance tender unlawful
The tender was referred to the Special Tribunal after the SIU found it was awarded irregularly.Read More
Lesufi: I believe interaction with Cornwall Hill College will yield good results
MEC for Education in Gauteng Panyaza Lesufi gives an update on his meeting with Cornwall Hill College over racism in the school.Read More
Cele: It pains me that Olievenhoutbosch community has no trust in SAPS
Cele visited the area where residents have been given an opportunity to voice their concerns over a spike in crime in the township.Read More
SAPS says no wrongdoing found in R1.6bn in PPE expenditure
Daily Maverick says a confidential internal audit has uncovered that the police blew R1.6bn in irregular PPE expenditure.Read More