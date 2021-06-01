WATCH: PAP Zimbabwean MP spraying sanitiser at other MPs goes viral
Tempers flared at the Pan African Parliament after some MPs disagreed about the rotational leadership system.
A video of an MP from Zimbabwe has gone viral after she sprayed sanitiser at the other MP she was arguing with.
Fighter Sanitizer 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#PanAfricanParliament pic.twitter.com/HtMR2wqSrB— Gosebo Mathuhle wa ga Mathope (@Gosebo_Mathope) May 31, 2021
