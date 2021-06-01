'Violence against children during lockdown mostly happened in suburbs, estates'
Social Development deputy minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu tells Bongani Bingwa that there are a lot of child abuse cases they deal with that do not make it to the media.
Bogopane-Zulu says South Africa is a violent society and in the same way that women go through violence, with children it gets even more.
On Sunday, the Department of Social Development launched the Child Protection Week under the theme 'Let us all Protect Children During Covid-19 and Beyond'.
It is violence against children by adults and violence against children by children when you bring in bullying. We also have children committing horrendous crimes.Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu, Deputy Minister - Social Development
The Covid-19 lockdown should have been the best family time but for most children but it became something else, adds Bogopane-Zulu.
The gated communities were the biggest hit. Violence during Covid-19 did not happen in the shacks as much as it happened in the suburbs, in the estates and what is sad is that we had to first fight with the security companies that look after the estates to be able to rescue the child.Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu, Deputy Minister - Social Development
Listen to the full interview below...
