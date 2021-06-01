Mothers force tearaway sons to volunteer at attraction site goes viral

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:40
Zozibini Tunzi back in SA
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Zozibini Tunzi - Former Miss SA and Miss Universe
Cheslie Kryst - Fomer Miss USA 2019 and housemate
Today at 14:05
The Series - Trans-for-motion - Episode 1 (Modern Masculinity)
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
John Sanei
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - Advice and Evaluations
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Jacob Moshokoa - Car Enthusiast
Today at 15:20
CoJ’s plans to take over more electricity distribution from Eskom would hit business hard
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Frank Hinda - Acting General Manager at City of Johannesburg
Today at 15:50
Cash strapped Denel owes workers R500 million
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mawonga Madolo - National Union of Mineworkers coordinator
Today at 16:10
Solidarity discloses relevant information on the importation of the Cubans
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Morné Malan - strategic specialist for Solidarity (trade union)
Today at 16:20
My HomeTown: We visit Orlando West
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse
Today at 18:09
[PITCHED] Unemployment figures
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tashmia Ismail-Saville - CEO at Youth Employment Service (YES)
Today at 18:13
How much does each load shedding is cost SA?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Attard Montalto - Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School : Why fund managers cannot admit their mistakes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Mothers force tearaway sons to volunteer at attraction site goes viral

1 June 2021 9:08 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Parenting
CCTV
'Whats Gone Viral'
figurines

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: PAP Zimbabwean MP spraying sanitiser at other MPs goes viral

Three boys caught on camera vandalising a miniature village were forced to do volunteer work at the attraction.

Their mothers recognised them as they tossed figurines around, smashing tiny windows and ripping up train tracks in a King Kong style.

Watch the video here:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




