Mothers force tearaway sons to volunteer at attraction site goes viral
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: PAP Zimbabwean MP spraying sanitiser at other MPs goes viral
Three boys caught on camera vandalising a miniature village were forced to do volunteer work at the attraction.
Their mothers recognised them as they tossed figurines around, smashing tiny windows and ripping up train tracks in a King Kong style.
Watch the video here:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_42164605_mother-and-teenage-son-arguing-on-sofa-at-home.html
More from Lifestyle
WATCH: PAP Zimbabwean MP spraying sanitiser at other MPs goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga
Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it.Read More
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Watch: Lewis Hamilton front-flipping out of a plane in solo skydive goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Funeral service of kwaito legend Mojalefa 'Mjokes' Matsane under way in Soweto
Matsane passed away after he was involved in a car accident in the early hours of Sunday, 23 May 2021.Read More
Marilyn Manson hit with new rape, abuse allegations
The latest lawsuit against Manson -- real name Brian Warner -- on behalf of an anonymous woman comes after 'Game of Thrones' actress Esme Bianco last month accused him of rape, sexual abuse, and violence.Read More
WATCH: Woman distracted by cellphone gets hit by cement mixer
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Mom shares tips to get children to listen without yelling
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Considering a side hustle? How to decide on your prices when you're starting out
Serial entrepreneur and author Nic Haralambous shares invaluable tips on what to charge when you start your side hustle.Read More
More from Entertainment
Watch: Lewis Hamilton front-flipping out of a plane in solo skydive goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
We are the first band in SA to make money from non-fungible tokens - Rubber Duc
Band member Nick Jordaan tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unlplugged that the song 'Mama' honours all mothers in the country.Read More
WATCH: Woman distracted by cellphone gets hit by cement mixer
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Curry house waiter saves choking customer with Heimlich manoeuvre
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Mom's explanation why boys should masturbate with condoms goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
In need of a rejuvenating mid-year holiday? George is your passport to paradise.
Take a much-needed break and get your family time fix while holidaying in George, Wilderness and Uniondale in the Garden Route.Read More
WATCH: Xoli Mngambi's reaction to f-bombs dropped on air goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Knight Rider reimagined as 'Nyathi Rider' in Chicken Licken ad gets nod
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[EXPLAINER] NFT of 'Charlie Bit My Finger' YouTube clip sells for R10.6 million
The Davies-Carr family just sold a non-fungible token of "Charlie Bit My Finger" – uploaded to YouTube in 2007 - for $760 999.Read More