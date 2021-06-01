Mathole Motshekga: We can't allow a few colonised minds to dictate future of PAP





Former Chief Whip of the African National Congress (ANC) and member of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) Dr Mathole Motshekga has attributed some of the tensions seen in the chaotic scenes during a sitting on Monday to divisions between African nations along past colonial lines.

Violence broke out during leadership elections with a number of members becoming involved in heated altercations over the rotation of leaders.

Current ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina was kicked by a male member.

Motshekga spoke to Clement Manyathela on The Clement Manyathela Show about Monday's chaos.

It is disappointing if we don't take into account the legacy colonialism, which divided African people into Anglophone, Francophone, Arab north and the consequence of that is that when we deal with questions of leadership, people are not looking at the leadership qualities of the candidate, they look at the colonial block... What happened yesterday is a wake-up call for us... Dr Mathole Motshekga, member of the PAP

We must do more to decolonise the African people. Dr Mathole Motshekga, member of the PAP

Motshekga added that rotating leaders should not be in question.

Rotation of Pan-African Parliament should not be up for debate. Dr Mathole Motshekga, member of the PAP

He added that the African Union, under which the PAP falls, has a duty to ensure the PAP lives up to the mission and vision it was set up for.

AU has a responsibility to intervene… they have a duty to build the Africa we want. Dr Mathole Motshekga, member of the PAP

Callers on the Open Line weighed in on the issue as well:

I think it's sad that our politicians act this way but I definitely support the southern African region members who are fighting for different nations being the president of this organisation. We can't continue to have this body be controlled by West Africa and East Africa. We need to have rotation. Rotation, rotation, rotation... Nthabeleng