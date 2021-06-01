No rain expected over Gauteng for the rest of the week
The South African Weather Service (SAWS) says no rain is expected over Gauteng for the rest of the week.
However, rainfall is expected in KwaZulu-Natal and snow over Lesotho and the southern Drakensberg mountains in the Eastern Cape.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener, SAWS forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela says a cold front passed through the Western Cape on Monday.
We are looking at cold conditions for Gauteng. We are looking at cold to cloudy in the morning but partly cloudy in the afternoons n Gauteng.Lehlohonolo Thobela, Forecaster - South African Weather Service
It should be a winter where when it's cold it's cold and when it's warm it's warm.Lehlohonolo Thobela, Forecaster - South African Weather Service
Listen to the full interview below...
