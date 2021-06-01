SAHRC to conduct site inspection at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital following blaze
JOHANNESBURG -The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)n is expected to conduct a site inspection at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital after it was gutted by a fire in April.
Cancer patients have told Eyewitness News about the trauma they suffered when the hospital failed to make arrangements for alternative treatment sites following the aftermath of the blaze.
Concerns over delays in reopening the hospital have been raised by various organizations, with the Democratic Alliance’s Jack Bloom saying thousands of lives were at risk.
“Patients are really struggling, especially cancer patients because there’s delays in treatment. It’s really a calamitous situation.”
The commission is expected to hear from the Department of Health and officials from the provincial infrastructure development on progress.
