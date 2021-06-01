Zozi is back home with lots planned: 'I'm ready for the next chapter'

Streaming issues? Report here
1 June 2021 3:25 PM
by Radio 702
Tags:
Miss Universe
Zozibini Tunzi

Zozi, as Zozibini Tunzi is affectionately known, tells Azania MosakaIt was so emotional, doing that last walk and crowning.

Fresh from handing over the crown after serving as the longest-reigning Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi says she's ready for whatever the next chapter of her life holds with a few things lined up already.

Zozi, as she is affectionately known, speaks to Azania Mosaka on The Azania Mosaka Show live in the 702 studio.

Her reign made history as it extended to 17 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Miss Mexico Andrea Meza. was crowned to take over from Zozi.

It was such a dream because I prayed for it and I worked hard and I was ready to receive whatever it was that was coming my way

Zozibini Tunzi, former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe

She says while she didn't do too much to ready herself to compete with other beauty queens from around the world in the 2019 pageant, she felt like she was ready when the time came.

I feel like my whole life has been preparing me...

Zozibini Tunzi, former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe

Zozi recalls the moments before handing over the Miss Universe crown and the emotions that were going through her at the time.

It was so emotional, doing that last walk, and crowning because I had been Miss Universe for a year-and-a-half - 17 months - it had become a part of who I am and so it was just like, literally it feels like closing a chapter and being like 'ok, we're done here, let's put that away and do something else... it was bitter-sweet in letting that go

Zozibini Tunzi, former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe

As to what's next for someone who's been so busy for over two years, it looks like Zozi will still be very much out and about with a few things lined for her here at home.

We're ready for the next chapter - whatever that is...

Zozibini Tunzi, former Miss South Africa and Miss Universe

Watch the full interview below...




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
