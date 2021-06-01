Denel can still be saved, says NUM amid financial crisis
The financial situation at state-owned arms manufacturer, Denel, looks to be worsening.
Last week, Denel issued a letter to staff notifying them that it could only pay 20% of their May salaries and that it doesn't look like the payment of salaries will improve over the next few months.
CEO CEO Mxolisi Makhatini told workers that the SOE is going through an “unprecedented storm” and is only able to honour medical aid cover as well as the risk portion of their pension contributions.
As it stands, needs around R500 million to pay workers for months of outstanding salaries and it's not clear where this money will come from.
Mawonga Madolo, National Union of Mineworkers coordinator, spoke to John Perlman about the situation and workers' concerns.
Over time, things have gone wrong. Part of what went wrong is that there has been some element of privatisation. If you recall, at some point Denel was part of Armscor. It was released and has been separate. But even at that point, it continues to be privatised - some parts of it - but another part of that is the development of state capture.Mawonga Madolo, National Union of Mineworkers coordinator
We believe in the importance of this institution as the key function of this institution is linked to national security... in our view, it can be salvaged under these conditions if government were to come in and support if government were to really not continue with their austerity measures which we have seen that the military department has complained about its reduction of budget, so our view is that it can be saved.Mawonga Madolo, National Union of Mineworkers coordinator
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : @denelsoc/Facebook
