Insured lives lost during Covid 2nd wave four times higher than expected - study
There was a fourfold increase in death claims against fully underwritten life policies during the Covid-19 second wave.
That's revealed in a study carried out by a committee of the Actuarial Society of SA (Assa).
Life insurers had anticipated death claims to increase in line with the national death rate during the second wave.
However the number of insured lives lost actually exceeded the expected death rate by four times at the peak of Wave 2 in January 2021, according to Assa's Continuous Statistical Investigation (CSI) Committee.
By comparison the country as a whole saw an increase in reported deaths of 2.8 times the expected death rate.
The Assa Death Claims Dashboard tracks data submitted by four of the country’s biggest life insurers, representing around 70% of South African individual life insurance premiums.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Anja Kuys, chairperson of the Assa CSI Committee.
We feel the second wave was definitely much harder for the insured population compared to the first wave.Anja Kuys, Chair - Assa CSI Committee
It's four times the expected, whereas the population was only 2.7 times [higher] for the second wave. That's quite significant.Anja Kuys, Chair - Assa CSI Committee
We measure it as excess death claims... the increase was consistent across all age bands.Anja Kuys, Chair - Assa CSI Committee
Kuys explains why the insured life data is more reliable than other stats.
Sometimes people don't get tested or the information is not captured on the system. Sometimes there is also a delay in capturing the information.Anja Kuys, Chair - Assa CSI Committee
You would have expected that the insured population, with access to healthcare and who typically don't have co-morbidities because of underwriting... to have a better experience.Anja Kuys, Chair - Assa CSI Committee
She says further research will be done to hone in on the reason for the findings.
For more detail listen to the conversation below:
