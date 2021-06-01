Streaming issues? Report here
No Items to show
‘He cried & apologised’: Majodina accepts Djibril War's apology for kicking her

1 June 2021 5:54 PM
by Sifiso Zulu
Tags:
Pan African Parliament
Pemmy Majodina
Djibril War

She told journalists at the sidelines of a picket by the ANC Women's League outside the PAP on Tuesday afternoon that she had accepted his apology.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) chief whip Pemmy Majodina said she would no longer pursue charges of assault against Senegalese diplomat Djibril War after he kicked her in the Pan-African Parliament on Monday.

She told journalists at the sidelines of a picket by the ANC Women's League outside the PAP on Tuesday afternoon that she had accepted his apology.

War kicked Majodina during a scuffle in the PAP while she was attempting to defuse tension between the rules chairperson and Zimbabwe's Pupurai Togarepi.

The ANCWL called for War to be suspended; it also said it wanted to send a strong message about gender-based violence in the continent.

Majodina said she abandoned her bid to lodge a criminal case after leaders in the Parliament intervened.

“I was consulted by leaders of the dedication in the entire continent to allow them to facilitate mediation and they did that yesterday, 20 minutes after the incident. They came to me with the perpetrator, the perpetrator cried and apologised.”

Meanwhile, proceedings at the Pan-African Parliament sitting have been suspended after tensions escalated. Delegates were expected to vote for new leadership on Tuesday, however, the contentious elective process resulted in members resorting to chaos.

Some have accused the clerk presiding over the session of being in possession of a letter from the African Union declaring the elective process illegal.

Members are questioning the authenticity of that letter. “We want to know if we have a letter from AU. If we have the letter, why don’t you tell us about that letter? What is your interest on that letter Mr Clerk?”

After much screaming and arguing the secretariat decided to suspended Tuesday’s sitting.

“I am accordingly suspending this session to give you time to cool down and then at an appropriate time we come back and proceed.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.


This article first appeared on EWN : ‘He cried & apologised’: Majodina accepts Djibril War's apology for kicking her




1 June 2021 5:54 PM
by Sifiso Zulu
Tags:
Pan African Parliament
Pemmy Majodina
Djibril War

