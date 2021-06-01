Will CoJ's plans to take over electricity distribution from Eskom work?
The City of Joburg says it plans to take over electricity distribution from Eskom, which currently distributes power to around 38% of all the electricity supplied to customers in the city.
Some have warned that this move will drive up operational costs for businesses across the city.
Frank Hinda, acting general manager at the City of Johannesburg, explained to John Perlman the implications thereof.
That will allow us to source electricity, not from distribution, but from Eskom transmission... our purchasing structure would - as a result of this change - it would then have a benefit for us to share some of its benefits with our customers in future.Frank Hinda, Acting general manager at the City of Johannesburg
The intention is that by taking over these functions... that we would afford a better price from Eskom, compared to what we are getting today.Frank Hinda, Acting general manager at the City of Johannesburg
Listen to the full interview below...
