Gauteng gov: Charlotte Maxeke Hospital's oncology building to reopen this week
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government on Tuesday said the oncology building at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital was finally expected to open this week.
The hospital was closed in April after a fire that originated in an underground parking area caused a section of the parking garage to collapse, rendering the entire facility unsafe.
Since then, patients and staff have been relocated to other hospitals in the province at considerable cost to the already overburdened health network.
This has left some cancer patients traumatised as the hospital failed to make arrangements for alternative treatment sites.
There is still no definite answer from government as to when one of the biggest hospitals in the southern hemisphere will fully reopen.
At the moment, the only part of the hospital that is functioning is the admin block; the rest of the facility is empty.
Government’s Thabo Masebe insisted they were moving as swiftly as possible to reopen the hospital.
“A portion of the hospital, especially the building that serves the oncology premises, will now be able to open. The target to open the oncology building is this week because from next week, we will be working on opening other blocks that are safe to use.”
Masebe has dispelled criticism that the government had shown no urgency to restore the facility.
This article first appeared on EWN : Gauteng gov: Charlotte Maxeke Hospital's oncology building to reopen this week
