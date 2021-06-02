COVID-19: South Africa records 3,614 new cases and 95 deaths
The Health Department says it has recorded 3,614 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,669,231
95 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 56,601 since the beginning of the pandemic.
RELATED: **COVID-19: South Africa records 2,792 new cases and 67 deaths**
The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1,563,719 representing a recovery rate of 93.7%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 1,045,104 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
The cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 1 669 231 with 3 614 new cases reported. Today, 95 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported which brings the total to 56 601 deaths. Our recoveries now stand at 1 563 719, representing a recovery rate of 93,7% pic.twitter.com/SN5umSCMJr— Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 1, 2021
The total vaccinated under the Sisonke Programme is 479 768.— Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 1, 2021
The total #vaccinated under Phase Two with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine is 565 336. Therefore, today it is my pleasure to announce that we have breached the million mark and have vaccinated 1 045 104 individuals.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143781619_a-coronavirus-spinning-with-south-africa-flag-behind-as-epidemic-outbreak-infection-in-south-africa.html?term=covid19%2Bsouth%2Bafrica&vti=lzsklvexq2nbehjada-1-14
More from Local
Some Joburg residents left frustrated over unplanned power and water outages
Some residents of Johannesburg have been left frustrated after having to grapple with not having power and water supply.Read More
Digital Vibes bought Zweli Mkhize's son a Land Cruiser - report
In its latest expose, the Daily Maverick's investigative unit, Scorpio, is reporting that the controversial company bought a Land Cruiser bakkie for Mkhize's son, Dedani.Read More
Eskom implements stage two load shedding from 10am today until Friday night
The power utility says it had to cut power again after further breakdowns at its Majuba and Arnot power stations.Read More
Insured lives lost during Covid 2nd wave four times higher than expected - study
The data from the Actuarial Society of SA is another indicator that the death toll from Covid-19 could be higher than officially reported.Read More
'CSIR's figure of R700m per stage per day reflects cost to SA of load shedding'
As South Africans are plunged into a renewed round of power cuts The Money Show interviews Peter Attard Montalto (Intellidex).Read More
Gauteng gov: Charlotte Maxeke Hospital's oncology building to reopen this week
The hospital was closed in April after a fire that originated in an underground parking area caused a section of the parking garage to collapse, rendering the entire facility unsafe.Read More
‘He cried & apologised’: Majodina accepts Djibril War's apology for kicking her
She told journalists at the sidelines of a picket by the ANC Women's League outside the PAP on Tuesday afternoon that she had accepted his apology.Read More
Will CoJ's plans to take over electricity distribution from Eskom work?
Some have warned that this move will drive up operational costs for businesses across the City of Johannesburg.Read More
Denel can still be saved, says NUM amid financial crisis
Last week, the state-owned arms manufacture issued a letter to staff notifying them that it could only pay 20% of May salaries.Read More