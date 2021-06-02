COVID-19: South Africa records 3,614 new cases and 95 deaths

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:05
SAHRC visits hosiptals in in the City affected by water shortages.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Buang Jones - Gauteng head at South African Human Rights Commission
Today at 12:10
SAHRC meets with Randwater and Hosiptal CEO's on current crisis.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Veronica Mokhoali- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:15
Randwater Update: Hursthill Water Supply Challenges.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Etienne Hugo, Johannesburg Water, General Manager
Today at 12:23
City Power says there were 1,407 power cuts from January 2021 to 28 May – excluding Eskom load shedding.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson
Today at 12:27
Eskom extends Loadshedding- Solutions to this crisis?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ted Blom- Energy Expert
Today at 12:37
Saftu threatens strike over public sector wage increases.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Trevor Shaku- SAFTU Spokesperson
Today at 12:41
More damning allegations against Health Minister Zweli Mhhize over the irregular multi-million rand Digital Vibes contract scandal.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Pieter Louis Myburgh- Investigative journalist DailyMaverick; Scorpio
Today at 12:45
Proceedings at the sitting of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) have been suspended again.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
David Monyae, Co-director of the Confuciious Institute and political analyst
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Oceana Group results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Imraan Soomra - CEO at Oceana Group
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - Go big or go home - skyscrapers post Covid
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Bevan Ducasse, co-founder and CEO of Yoyo
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bevan Ducasse - co-founder and CEO at Yoyo
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Some Joburg residents left frustrated over unplanned power and water outages Some residents of Johannesburg have been left frustrated after having to grapple with not having power and water supply. 2 June 2021 10:53 AM
Digital Vibes bought Zweli Mkhize's son a Land Cruiser - report In its latest expose, the Daily Maverick's investigative unit, Scorpio, is reporting that the controversial company bought a Land... 2 June 2021 8:25 AM
Eskom implements stage two load shedding from 10am today until Friday night The power utility says it had to cut power again after further breakdowns at its Majuba and Arnot power stations. 2 June 2021 7:01 AM
View all Local
'CSIR's figure of R700m per stage per day reflects cost to SA of load shedding' As South Africans are plunged into a renewed round of power cuts The Money Show interviews Peter Attard Montalto (Intellidex). 1 June 2021 7:27 PM
Action needed to shift 'massive number' of SA youth facing lifetime unemployment SA's unemployment rate has hit a new record, Bruce Whitfield interviews Tashmia Ismail - CEO of the Youth Employment Service. 1 June 2021 6:57 PM
Mathole Motshekga: We can't allow a few colonised minds to dictate future of PAP Violence broke out during leadership elections with a number of members becoming involved in heated altercations over the rotation... 1 June 2021 11:22 AM
View all Politics
How to get a tax refund in 2021 – and every year thereafter Africa Melane interviewed Michael Rossouw, a Senior Investment Consultant at 10X Investments. 2 June 2021 10:13 AM
'Just say we got it wrong' - why don't fund managers own up to their mistakes? From the horse's mouth - Luthuli Capital founder Mduduzi Luthuli is fast losing patience with fund managers' creative excuses. 1 June 2021 8:52 PM
Insured lives lost during Covid 2nd wave four times higher than expected - study The data from the Actuarial Society of SA is another indicator that the death toll from Covid-19 could be higher than officially... 1 June 2021 8:30 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Teen pushes bear off backyard wall to save dogs Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 June 2021 8:48 AM
WATCH: From dancing to swinging off bridges, Mzansi's Spider-Man does it all Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 June 2021 8:34 AM
Zozi is back home with lots planned: 'I'm ready for the next chapter' Zozi, as Zozibini Tunzi is affectionately known, tells Azania Mosaka it was so emotional, doing that last walk and crowning. 1 June 2021 3:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 28 May 2021 6:24 PM
Sundowns can emulate Bayern and Juventus by winning nine league titles in a row Eyewitness News sports reporter Michael Pedro says the likes of Pirates and Chiefs must give their managers financial backing. 27 May 2021 3:18 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Teen pushes bear off backyard wall to save dogs Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 June 2021 8:48 AM
WATCH: From dancing to swinging off bridges, Mzansi's Spider-Man does it all Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 June 2021 8:34 AM
Mothers force tearaway sons to volunteer at attraction site goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 June 2021 9:08 AM
View all Entertainment
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:18 AM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
View all World
‘He cried & apologised’: Majodina accepts Djibril War's apology for kicking her She told journalists at the sidelines of a picket by the ANC Women's League outside the PAP on Tuesday afternoon that she had acce... 1 June 2021 5:54 PM
Mathole Motshekga: We can't allow a few colonised minds to dictate future of PAP Violence broke out during leadership elections with a number of members becoming involved in heated altercations over the rotation... 1 June 2021 11:22 AM
Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sector 31 May 2021 9:40 AM
View all Africa
'Just say we got it wrong' - why don't fund managers own up to their mistakes? From the horse's mouth - Luthuli Capital founder Mduduzi Luthuli is fast losing patience with fund managers' creative excuses. 1 June 2021 8:52 PM
We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it. 31 May 2021 8:09 PM
CNA removes Benjamin Trisk as director The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilson, a Journalist at Business Times/Sunday Times. 31 May 2021 7:08 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

COVID-19: South Africa records 3,614 new cases and 95 deaths

2 June 2021 6:39 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Department of Health
infections
#Covid19
coronavirus vaccines

The Health Department says 1,045,104 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

The Health Department says it has recorded 3,614 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,669,231

95 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 56,601 since the beginning of the pandemic.

RELATED: **COVID-19: South Africa records 2,792 new cases and 67 deaths**

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1,563,719 representing a recovery rate of 93.7%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 1,045,104 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.




2 June 2021 6:39 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Department of Health
infections
#Covid19
coronavirus vaccines

More from Local

Some Joburg residents left frustrated over unplanned power and water outages

2 June 2021 10:53 AM

Some residents of Johannesburg have been left frustrated after having to grapple with not having power and water supply.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Digital Vibes bought Zweli Mkhize's son a Land Cruiser - report

2 June 2021 8:25 AM

In its latest expose, the Daily Maverick's investigative unit, Scorpio, is reporting that the controversial company bought a Land Cruiser bakkie for Mkhize's son, Dedani.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom implements stage two load shedding from 10am today until Friday night

2 June 2021 7:01 AM

The power utility says it had to cut power again after further breakdowns at its Majuba and Arnot power stations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Insured lives lost during Covid 2nd wave four times higher than expected - study

1 June 2021 8:30 PM

The data from the Actuarial Society of SA is another indicator that the death toll from Covid-19 could be higher than officially reported.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'CSIR's figure of R700m per stage per day reflects cost to SA of load shedding'

1 June 2021 7:27 PM

As South Africans are plunged into a renewed round of power cuts The Money Show interviews Peter Attard Montalto (Intellidex).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng gov: Charlotte Maxeke Hospital's oncology building to reopen this week

1 June 2021 6:27 PM

The hospital was closed in April after a fire that originated in an underground parking area caused a section of the parking garage to collapse, rendering the entire facility unsafe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

‘He cried & apologised’: Majodina accepts Djibril War's apology for kicking her

1 June 2021 5:54 PM

She told journalists at the sidelines of a picket by the ANC Women's League outside the PAP on Tuesday afternoon that she had accepted his apology.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Will CoJ's plans to take over electricity distribution from Eskom work?

1 June 2021 4:42 PM

Some have warned that this move will drive up operational costs for businesses across the City of Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Denel can still be saved, says NUM amid financial crisis

1 June 2021 4:04 PM

Last week, the state-owned arms manufacture issued a letter to staff notifying them that it could only pay 20% of May salaries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAHRC to conduct site inspection at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital following blaze

1 June 2021 2:32 PM

The commission is expected to hear from the Department of Health and officials from the provincial infrastructure development on progress.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom implements stage two load shedding from 10am today until Friday night

Local

Some Joburg residents left frustrated over unplanned power and water outages

Local

Digital Vibes bought Zweli Mkhize's son a Land Cruiser - report

Local

EWN Highlights

Some Joburg residents left frustrated over unplanned power and water outages

2 June 2021 10:53 AM

Fewer people working from home between January and March - Stats SA

2 June 2021 10:42 AM

African Union suspends Mali after second coup in nine months

2 June 2021 10:08 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA