Eskom implements stage two load shedding from 10am today until Friday night

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener Guests Buang Jones - Gauteng head at South African Human Rights Commission

SAHRC visits hosiptals in in the City affected by water shortages.

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener Guests Veronica Mokhoali- EWN Reporter

SAHRC meets with Randwater and Hosiptal CEO's on current crisis.

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener Guests Etienne Hugo, Johannesburg Water, General Manager

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener Guests Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson

City Power says there were 1,407 power cuts from January 2021 to 28 May – excluding Eskom load shedding.

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener Guests Ted Blom- Energy Expert

Eskom extends Loadshedding- Solutions to this crisis?

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener Guests Trevor Shaku- SAFTU Spokesperson

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener Guests Pieter Louis Myburgh- Investigative journalist DailyMaverick; Scorpio

More damning allegations against Health Minister Zweli Mhhize over the irregular multi-million rand Digital Vibes contract scandal.

Today at 12:45

Proceedings at the sitting of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) have been suspended again.

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

David Monyae, Co-director of the Confuciious Institute and political analyst

