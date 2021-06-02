Eskom implements stage two load shedding from 10am today until Friday night
Eskom says it will continue with stage two load shedding from 10am on Wednesday morning until Friday night.
In a statement, the power utility says it had to cut power again after further breakdowns at its Majuba and Arnot power stations.
Eskom is appealing to the public to reduce the usage of electricity in order to assist the country to get through the capacity constraints.
#POWERALERT2— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) June 1, 2021
Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 10:00 on Wednesday morning until 22:00 on
Friday 4 June 2021 pic.twitter.com/dPZO5bdueB
