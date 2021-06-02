WATCH: From dancing to swinging off bridges, Mzansi's Spider-Man does it all
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
It started with a video of 'Spider-Man' dancing to amapiano hit song _Amanikiniki _to him dancing at church.
The Spider-Man frenzy has gripped Mzansi and Spider-Man is doing the most and going viral.
😂😂whats wrong with Peter Parker mara?😒😂 pic.twitter.com/5ocFDZaEF4— Salawexe | Official (@Salawexe_Jnr) May 4, 2021
Why can’t I get enough of this stupid Spider-Man craze South Africa is going through 🤣🤣 https://t.co/I2iiKSJkJe— Jacqueline Rainers Setai (@JacquiRainers) June 1, 2021
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
