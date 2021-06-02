How to get a tax refund in 2021 – and every year thereafter

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:05
SAHRC visits hosiptals in in the City affected by water shortages.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Buang Jones - Gauteng head at South African Human Rights Commission
Today at 12:10
SAHRC meets with Randwater and Hosiptal CEO's on current crisis.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Veronica Mokhoali- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:15
Randwater Update: Hursthill Water Supply Challenges.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Etienne Hugo, Johannesburg Water, General Manager
Today at 12:23
City Power says there were 1,407 power cuts from January 2021 to 28 May – excluding Eskom load shedding.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson
Today at 12:27
Eskom extends Loadshedding- Solutions to this crisis?
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ted Blom- Energy Expert
Today at 12:37
Saftu threatens strike over public sector wage increases.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Trevor Shaku- SAFTU Spokesperson
Today at 12:41
More damning allegations against Health Minister Zweli Mhhize over the irregular multi-million rand Digital Vibes contract scandal.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Pieter Louis Myburgh- Investigative journalist DailyMaverick; Scorpio
Today at 12:45
Proceedings at the sitting of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) have been suspended again.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
David Monyae, Co-director of the Confuciious Institute and political analyst
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Oceana Group results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Imraan Soomra - CEO at Oceana Group
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - Go big or go home - skyscrapers post Covid
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Bevan Ducasse, co-founder and CEO of Yoyo
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bevan Ducasse - co-founder and CEO at Yoyo
Latest Local
Some Joburg residents left frustrated over unplanned power and water outages Some residents of Johannesburg have been left frustrated after having to grapple with not having power and water supply. 2 June 2021 10:53 AM
Digital Vibes bought Zweli Mkhize's son a Land Cruiser - report In its latest expose, the Daily Maverick's investigative unit, Scorpio, is reporting that the controversial company bought a Land... 2 June 2021 8:25 AM
Eskom implements stage two load shedding from 10am today until Friday night The power utility says it had to cut power again after further breakdowns at its Majuba and Arnot power stations. 2 June 2021 7:01 AM
View all Local
'CSIR's figure of R700m per stage per day reflects cost to SA of load shedding' As South Africans are plunged into a renewed round of power cuts The Money Show interviews Peter Attard Montalto (Intellidex). 1 June 2021 7:27 PM
Action needed to shift 'massive number' of SA youth facing lifetime unemployment SA's unemployment rate has hit a new record, Bruce Whitfield interviews Tashmia Ismail - CEO of the Youth Employment Service. 1 June 2021 6:57 PM
Mathole Motshekga: We can't allow a few colonised minds to dictate future of PAP Violence broke out during leadership elections with a number of members becoming involved in heated altercations over the rotation... 1 June 2021 11:22 AM
View all Politics
How to get a tax refund in 2021 – and every year thereafter Africa Melane interviewed Michael Rossouw, a Senior Investment Consultant at 10X Investments. 2 June 2021 10:13 AM
'Just say we got it wrong' - why don't fund managers own up to their mistakes? From the horse's mouth - Luthuli Capital founder Mduduzi Luthuli is fast losing patience with fund managers' creative excuses. 1 June 2021 8:52 PM
Insured lives lost during Covid 2nd wave four times higher than expected - study The data from the Actuarial Society of SA is another indicator that the death toll from Covid-19 could be higher than officially... 1 June 2021 8:30 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Teen pushes bear off backyard wall to save dogs Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 June 2021 8:48 AM
WATCH: From dancing to swinging off bridges, Mzansi's Spider-Man does it all Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 June 2021 8:34 AM
Zozi is back home with lots planned: 'I'm ready for the next chapter' Zozi, as Zozibini Tunzi is affectionately known, tells Azania Mosaka it was so emotional, doing that last walk and crowning. 1 June 2021 3:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 28 May 2021 6:24 PM
Sundowns can emulate Bayern and Juventus by winning nine league titles in a row Eyewitness News sports reporter Michael Pedro says the likes of Pirates and Chiefs must give their managers financial backing. 27 May 2021 3:18 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Teen pushes bear off backyard wall to save dogs Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 June 2021 8:48 AM
WATCH: From dancing to swinging off bridges, Mzansi's Spider-Man does it all Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 June 2021 8:34 AM
Mothers force tearaway sons to volunteer at attraction site goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 June 2021 9:08 AM
View all Entertainment
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:18 AM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
View all World
‘He cried & apologised’: Majodina accepts Djibril War's apology for kicking her She told journalists at the sidelines of a picket by the ANC Women's League outside the PAP on Tuesday afternoon that she had acce... 1 June 2021 5:54 PM
Mathole Motshekga: We can't allow a few colonised minds to dictate future of PAP Violence broke out during leadership elections with a number of members becoming involved in heated altercations over the rotation... 1 June 2021 11:22 AM
Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sector 31 May 2021 9:40 AM
View all Africa
'Just say we got it wrong' - why don't fund managers own up to their mistakes? From the horse's mouth - Luthuli Capital founder Mduduzi Luthuli is fast losing patience with fund managers' creative excuses. 1 June 2021 8:52 PM
We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it. 31 May 2021 8:09 PM
CNA removes Benjamin Trisk as director The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilson, a Journalist at Business Times/Sunday Times. 31 May 2021 7:08 PM
View all Opinion
How to get a tax refund in 2021 – and every year thereafter

2 June 2021 10:13 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Africa Melane interviewed Michael Rossouw, a Senior Investment Consultant at 10X Investments.

Click here for all our personal finance articles in one place.

Tax season is coming!

From 1 July, South African taxpayers can submit their tax returns for the year ending on 28 February 2021.

Hopefully, there is some money you can claim from the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

© alexskopje/123rf.com

Africa Melane interviewed Michael Rossouw, a Senior Investment Consultant at 10X Investments.

Rossouw spoke about why you should submit a return and what you could expect back.

You can contribute towards retirement savings… and claim back a tax return… The wealthy people I know… don’t pay more tax than they should…

Michael Rossouw, Senior Investment Consultant - 10X Investments

If you earn, say, R25 000 a month, and contributed R5000 to an RA [retirement annuity]. Instead of getting taxed on R25 000, you get taxed on R20 000. The tax you’re saving, you can claim back…

Michael Rossouw, Senior Investment Consultant - 10X Investments

It’s a good habit that Sars is incentivising… A lot of people reinvest their tax refund… It’s super-beneficial…

Michael Rossouw, Senior Investment Consultant - 10X Investments

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How to get a tax refund in 2021 – and every year thereafter




