Some Joburg residents left frustrated over unplanned power and water outages
JOHANNESBURG - Some residents of Johannesburg have been left frustrated after having to grapple with not having power and water supply.
"Load shedding scheduled for 6pm on Tuesday night came on at approximately 8:20pm for 10 minutes and it’s been off since then. And we are getting no response,” a resident from Blairgowrie complained.
Another resident from Fairlands said that she hadn’t had water since Tuesday.
“We ran out of water yesterday at six o'clock, pressure was low the day before. Yesterday at 12 o'clock they said the valves have been fixed, everything is fine,” she said.
According to Rand Water, there's been vandalism on a valve situated on a bulk water supply line feeding the Corriemore and Fairlands reservoirs. They said that repairs on the reservoirs are ongoing.
Meanwhile, City Power has apologised to residents of Randburg and the surrounding areas following a power outage in the area.
“It’s because Eskom requested an emergency isolation due to low oil on the 88KV cable that supplies our 11KV and the 6.6KV lines. So, this started last night,” said Rand Water spokesperson Isaac Mangena, who explained the cause of the outage.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Some Joburg residents left frustrated over unplanned power and water outages
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_42136725_open-outdoor-faucet-wasted-water-.html
More from Local
Digital Vibes bought Zweli Mkhize's son a Land Cruiser - report
In its latest expose, the Daily Maverick's investigative unit, Scorpio, is reporting that the controversial company bought a Land Cruiser bakkie for Mkhize's son, Dedani.Read More
Eskom implements stage two load shedding from 10am today until Friday night
The power utility says it had to cut power again after further breakdowns at its Majuba and Arnot power stations.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 3,614 new cases and 95 deaths
The Health Department says 1,045,104 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Insured lives lost during Covid 2nd wave four times higher than expected - study
The data from the Actuarial Society of SA is another indicator that the death toll from Covid-19 could be higher than officially reported.Read More
'CSIR's figure of R700m per stage per day reflects cost to SA of load shedding'
As South Africans are plunged into a renewed round of power cuts The Money Show interviews Peter Attard Montalto (Intellidex).Read More
Gauteng gov: Charlotte Maxeke Hospital's oncology building to reopen this week
The hospital was closed in April after a fire that originated in an underground parking area caused a section of the parking garage to collapse, rendering the entire facility unsafe.Read More
‘He cried & apologised’: Majodina accepts Djibril War's apology for kicking her
She told journalists at the sidelines of a picket by the ANC Women's League outside the PAP on Tuesday afternoon that she had accepted his apology.Read More
Will CoJ's plans to take over electricity distribution from Eskom work?
Some have warned that this move will drive up operational costs for businesses across the City of Johannesburg.Read More
Denel can still be saved, says NUM amid financial crisis
Last week, the state-owned arms manufacture issued a letter to staff notifying them that it could only pay 20% of May salaries.Read More