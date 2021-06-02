'Only 16 cases have been set aside' - Mkhwebane hits back at her detractors





Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has defended herself against her detractors who say she is incompetent because she's had a number of her reports set aside.

Mkhwebane spoke one-on-one with Clement Manyathela on Wednesday in a wide-ranging interview on The Clement Manyathela Show upon returning from a two-month-long sabbatical.

She is currently facing a number of uphill battles in her office, including perjury charges for allegedly lying under oath in November 2017 and in April 2018 about the number of meetings and discussions she had with former President Jacob Zuma.

Mkhwebane will also be fighting for her job later this month in Parliament before a 26-member committee which will enquire into whether or not there are grounds to remove her.

For me to be taken on review, because out of those 147 reports, only 14 were set aside and now with these additional two - possibly 16. I think the question is then if you feel this person who has done the work like that is incompetent, then I don't know what else to say. Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Public Protector

She adds that she is not delaying Parliament’s process to look into her fitness, but instead wants clarity on some issues, including the appointment of the committee.

Mkhwebane also denied having any agenda against specific persons, especially politicians.

What is concerning is that I am not a superwoman or someone doing all these investigations. I work with a team of investigators. What we focus on as the Public Protector - and to those judges who are listening - there are various stages these for these reports. Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Public Protector

