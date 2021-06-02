Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:50
Interview: Eskom declares dispute after wage talks with unions come to a deadlock
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Phakamile Hlubi Majola - National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa spokesperson
Sikhonathi Mantshantsha - Spokesperson at Eskom
Today at 17:10
ANC integrity committee preparing to call Minister of health Zweli Mkhize
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
George Mashamba - ANC Integrity commission Chairperson
Today at 17:20
EWN: President to table presidency budget vote
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Oceana Group results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Imraan Soomra - CEO at Oceana Group
Today at 18:48
SA's first Cannabis Fund invests in Local Medical Cannabis Facility
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pierre van de Hoven - Joint-CEO at Silverleaf Investments VCC
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - Go big or go home - skyscrapers post Covid
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - Bank fees for middle incomers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Bevan Ducasse, co-founder and CEO of Yoyo
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bevan Ducasse - co-founder and CEO at Yoyo
'Only 16 cases have been set aside' - Mkhwebane hits back at her detractors

2 June 2021 11:59 AM
by Radio 702
Tags:
Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Public Protector

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is facing a number of uphill battles in her office, including perjury charges.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has defended herself against her detractors who say she is incompetent because she's had a number of her reports set aside.

Mkhwebane spoke one-on-one with Clement Manyathela on Wednesday in a wide-ranging interview on The Clement Manyathela Show upon returning from a two-month-long sabbatical.

She is currently facing a number of uphill battles in her office, including perjury charges for allegedly lying under oath in November 2017 and in April 2018 about the number of meetings and discussions she had with former President Jacob Zuma.

Mkhwebane will also be fighting for her job later this month in Parliament before a 26-member committee which will enquire into whether or not there are grounds to remove her.

For me to be taken on review, because out of those 147 reports, only 14 were set aside and now with these additional two - possibly 16. I think the question is then if you feel this person who has done the work like that is incompetent, then I don't know what else to say.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Public Protector

She adds that she is not delaying Parliament’s process to look into her fitness, but instead wants clarity on some issues, including the appointment of the committee.

Mkhwebane also denied having any agenda against specific persons, especially politicians.

What is concerning is that I am not a superwoman or someone doing all these investigations. I work with a team of investigators. What we focus on as the Public Protector - and to those judges who are listening - there are various stages these for these reports.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Public Protector

Listen to the full audio below...




