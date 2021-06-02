'Are people at Pan-African Parliament mature enough? We also need an audit'





Proceedings at the sitting of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) have been suspended again.

David Monyae, Co-director of the Confucius Institute and political analyst

There are a number of factors at play. You have your generational demands for reforms within African institutions such as PAP. We also see the corruption that is deepening where members of parliament at PAP turn to care about their own wellbeing and hold on to leadership above the needs of the people on the ground that they represent. David Monyae, Co-director of the Confucius Institute and political analyst

This is one of the most important institutions that we should be building. The AU (African Union) has its own organs, its own institutions and one of those institutions is the parliament that is supposedly people-driven. However, it has been a matter of people representing their heads of state and their parliaments, instead of being elected from the ground and representing the interests of the people. David Monyae, Co-director of the Confucius Institute and political analyst

You have that kind of elitist establishment of these institutions where they follow their own interests and this is compounded by the interests of external forces, external powers. and the language used is an excuse for corruption. David Monyae, Co-director of the Confucius Institute and political analyst

It is sad that at a time when we are expecting voices coming from the most important institutions such as PAP, they take a break to discuss an issue that shouldn't be an issue in the first place. This calls for African states and African people to demand change at the AU as well as the African parliament itself to ensure that there is a clear financial audit, to see how it is managed and also to change the kind of people that represent countries. David Monyae, Co-director of the Confucius Institute and political analyst

There should be some way of scrutinising whether these people are mature enough, they are not corruptible. David Monyae, Co-director of the Confucius Institute and political analyst

