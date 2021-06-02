Eskom declares dispute after wage talks with unions deadlock
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said wage talks between unions and the state-owned entity have collapsed on Wednesday.
The utility said it had declared a dispute because it was not able to reach an agreement at the central bargaining forum with the three unions.
Numsa, the NUM and Solidarity were demanding a 15% wage increase, however, Eskom said its final offer was 1.5%.
Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “The unions have rejected this and placed instead demands for basic salary increases of a revised 10% for NUM, 12% for Numsa and 9.5% for Solidarity. This is in addition to other demands for the increase of an average 15% in the benefits enjoyed by the employees.”
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom declares dispute after wage talks with unions deadlock
Source : EWN
More from Business
Property shows resilience – on a slow path to recovery
"The recovery of the real estate market is expected to be in line with that of the economy," says Absa’s Klaus-Dieter Kaempfer.Read More
How to get a tax refund in 2021 – and every year thereafter
Africa Melane interviewed Michael Rossouw, a Senior Investment Consultant at 10X Investments.Read More
'Just say we got it wrong' - why don't fund managers own up to their mistakes?
From the horse's mouth - Luthuli Capital founder Mduduzi Luthuli is fast losing patience with fund managers' creative excuses.Read More
Insured lives lost during Covid 2nd wave four times higher than expected - study
The data from the Actuarial Society of SA is another indicator that the death toll from Covid-19 could be higher than officially reported.Read More
'CSIR's figure of R700m per stage per day reflects cost to SA of load shedding'
As South Africans are plunged into a renewed round of power cuts The Money Show interviews Peter Attard Montalto (Intellidex).Read More
Action needed to shift 'massive number' of SA youth facing lifetime unemployment
SA's unemployment rate has hit a new record, Bruce Whitfield interviews Tashmia Ismail - CEO of the Youth Employment Service.Read More
We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga
Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it.Read More
An irreverent history of corruption in South Africa – it goes back to the VOC
Nick Dall discusses his book "Rogues' Gallery: An Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa, from the VOC to the ANC."Read More
Demand for luxury watches and jewellery increases
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan Crosson, CEO at Luxe Holdings.Read More
More from Local
'Only 16 cases have been set aside' - Mkhwebane hits back at her detractors
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is facing a number of uphill battles in her office, including perjury charges.Read More
Some Joburg residents left frustrated over unplanned power and water outages
Some residents of Johannesburg have been left frustrated after having to grapple with not having power and water supply.Read More
Digital Vibes bought Zweli Mkhize's son a Land Cruiser - report
In its latest expose, the Daily Maverick's investigative unit, Scorpio, is reporting that the controversial company bought a Land Cruiser bakkie for Mkhize's son, DedaniMabhunu.Read More
Eskom implements stage two load shedding from 10am today until Friday night
The power utility says it had to cut power again after further breakdowns at its Majuba and Arnot power stations.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 3,614 new cases and 95 deaths
The Health Department says 1,045,104 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Insured lives lost during Covid 2nd wave four times higher than expected - study
The data from the Actuarial Society of SA is another indicator that the death toll from Covid-19 could be higher than officially reported.Read More
'CSIR's figure of R700m per stage per day reflects cost to SA of load shedding'
As South Africans are plunged into a renewed round of power cuts The Money Show interviews Peter Attard Montalto (Intellidex).Read More
Gauteng gov: Charlotte Maxeke Hospital's oncology building to reopen this week
The hospital was closed in April after a fire that originated in an underground parking area caused a section of the parking garage to collapse, rendering the entire facility unsafe.Read More
‘He cried & apologised’: Majodina accepts Djibril War's apology for kicking her
She told journalists at the sidelines of a picket by the ANC Women's League outside the PAP on Tuesday afternoon that she had accepted his apology.Read More