702landers offer to help put back smile on face of listener with dental problem

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:50
Interview: Eskom declares dispute after wage talks with unions come to a deadlock
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Phakamile Hlubi Majola - National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa spokesperson
Sikhonathi Mantshantsha - Spokesperson at Eskom
Today at 17:10
ANC integrity committee preparing to call Minister of health Zweli Mkhize
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
George Mashamba - ANC Integrity commission Chairperson
Today at 17:20
EWN: President to table presidency budget vote
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Oceana Group results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Imraan Soomra - CEO at Oceana Group
Today at 18:48
SA's first Cannabis Fund invests in Local Medical Cannabis Facility
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pierre van de Hoven - Joint-CEO at Silverleaf Investments VCC
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - Go big or go home - skyscrapers post Covid
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - Bank fees for middle incomers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Bevan Ducasse, co-founder and CEO of Yoyo
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bevan Ducasse - co-founder and CEO at Yoyo
Latest Local
Eskom declares dispute after wage talks with unions deadlock Numsa, the NUM and Solidarity were demanding a 15% wage increase, however, Eskom said its final offer was 1.5%. 2 June 2021 1:40 PM
'Only 16 cases have been set aside' - Mkhwebane hits back at her detractors Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is facing a number of uphill battles in her office, including perjury charges. 2 June 2021 11:59 AM
Some Joburg residents left frustrated over unplanned power and water outages Some residents of Johannesburg have been left frustrated after having to grapple with not having power and water supply. 2 June 2021 10:53 AM
View all Local
'CSIR's figure of R700m per stage per day reflects cost to SA of load shedding' As South Africans are plunged into a renewed round of power cuts The Money Show interviews Peter Attard Montalto (Intellidex). 1 June 2021 7:27 PM
Action needed to shift 'massive number' of SA youth facing lifetime unemployment SA's unemployment rate has hit a new record, Bruce Whitfield interviews Tashmia Ismail - CEO of the Youth Employment Service. 1 June 2021 6:57 PM
Mathole Motshekga: We can't allow a few colonised minds to dictate future of PAP Violence broke out during leadership elections with a number of members becoming involved in heated altercations over the rotation... 1 June 2021 11:22 AM
View all Politics
Property shows resilience – on a slow path to recovery "The recovery of the real estate market is expected to be in line with that of the economy," says Absa’s Klaus-Dieter Kaempfer. 2 June 2021 12:20 PM
How to get a tax refund in 2021 – and every year thereafter Africa Melane interviewed Michael Rossouw, a Senior Investment Consultant at 10X Investments. 2 June 2021 10:13 AM
'Just say we got it wrong' - why don't fund managers own up to their mistakes? From the horse's mouth - Luthuli Capital founder Mduduzi Luthuli is fast losing patience with fund managers' creative excuses. 1 June 2021 8:52 PM
View all Business
702landers offer to help put back smile on face of listener with dental problem Lesiba Lamola from Ebony Park, near Midrand, has an issue in that one of his front teeth is bigger than all his other teeth. 2 June 2021 3:47 PM
WATCH: Teen pushes bear off backyard wall to save dogs Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 June 2021 8:48 AM
WATCH: From dancing to swinging off bridges, Mzansi's Spider-Man does it all Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 June 2021 8:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 28 May 2021 6:24 PM
Sundowns can emulate Bayern and Juventus by winning nine league titles in a row Eyewitness News sports reporter Michael Pedro says the likes of Pirates and Chiefs must give their managers financial backing. 27 May 2021 3:18 PM
View all Sport
Mothers force tearaway sons to volunteer at attraction site goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 June 2021 9:08 AM
Watch: Lewis Hamilton front-flipping out of a plane in solo skydive goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:00 AM
We are the first band in SA to make money from non-fungible tokens - Rubber Duc Band member Nick Jordaan tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unlplugged that the song 'Mama' honours all mothers in the country. 28 May 2021 3:01 PM
View all Entertainment
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:18 AM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
View all World
'Are people at Pan-African Parliament mature enough? We also need an audit' Political analyst David Monyae says there should be some way of scrutinising whether these people are not corruptible. 2 June 2021 1:55 PM
‘He cried & apologised’: Majodina accepts Djibril War's apology for kicking her She told journalists at the sidelines of a picket by the ANC Women's League outside the PAP on Tuesday afternoon that she had acce... 1 June 2021 5:54 PM
Mathole Motshekga: We can't allow a few colonised minds to dictate future of PAP Violence broke out during leadership elections with a number of members becoming involved in heated altercations over the rotation... 1 June 2021 11:22 AM
View all Africa
'Just say we got it wrong' - why don't fund managers own up to their mistakes? From the horse's mouth - Luthuli Capital founder Mduduzi Luthuli is fast losing patience with fund managers' creative excuses. 1 June 2021 8:52 PM
We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it. 31 May 2021 8:09 PM
CNA removes Benjamin Trisk as director The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilson, a Journalist at Business Times/Sunday Times. 31 May 2021 7:08 PM
View all Opinion
702landers offer to help put back smile on face of listener with dental problem

2 June 2021 3:47 PM
by Radio 702
Lesiba Lamola from Ebony Park, near Midrand, has an issue in that one of his front teeth is bigger than all his other teeth.

Kind anonymous 702 callers have come to the rescue of a desperate man who reached out to the station for help in fixing the problem he has with his teeth and in turn - his confidence.

Lesiba Lamola from Ebony Park, near Midrand, has an issue in that one of his front teeth is bigger than all his other teeth and this has made it embarrassing for him to speak in front of people.

Lesiba approached the Wits Dental hospital in Charlotte Maxeke hospital with the hope that they would take it out but they couldn't because they told him told that he has gum problems too, meaning they first had to treat the gums before they could take the tooth out.

His gums were treated but it became difficult for him to attend follow-up appointments due to the lockdown and the closure of the Dental Hospital after the fire that at Charlotte Maxeke.

Lesiba relayed his story on The Azania Mosaka Show, prompting callers to step in and offer assistance that could get Lesiba he needs without having to wait for a long time.

Listen to the full audio below...




How to get a tax refund in 2021 – and every year thereafter

2 June 2021 10:13 AM

Africa Melane interviewed Michael Rossouw, a Senior Investment Consultant at 10X Investments.

WATCH: Teen pushes bear off backyard wall to save dogs

2 June 2021 8:48 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

WATCH: From dancing to swinging off bridges, Mzansi's Spider-Man does it all

2 June 2021 8:34 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

'Just say we got it wrong' - why don't fund managers own up to their mistakes?

1 June 2021 8:52 PM

From the horse's mouth - Luthuli Capital founder Mduduzi Luthuli is fast losing patience with fund managers' creative excuses.

Zozi is back home with lots planned: 'I'm ready for the next chapter'

1 June 2021 3:25 PM

Zozi, as Zozibini Tunzi is affectionately known, tells Azania Mosaka it was so emotional, doing that last walk and crowning.

WATCH: PAP Zimbabwean MP spraying sanitiser at other MPs goes viral

1 June 2021 9:25 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Mothers force tearaway sons to volunteer at attraction site goes viral

1 June 2021 9:08 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga

31 May 2021 8:09 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it.

Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case

31 May 2021 9:18 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Watch: Lewis Hamilton front-flipping out of a plane in solo skydive goes viral

31 May 2021 9:00 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Gordhan says SAA to take to the skies as soon as August

2 June 2021 4:22 PM

SIU: We’re on course to recover R614m related to COVID PPE corruption

2 June 2021 3:45 PM

2 Tshwane DA councillors leave party citing racism

2 June 2021 3:36 PM

