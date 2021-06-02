702landers offer to help put back smile on face of listener with dental problem
Kind anonymous 702 callers have come to the rescue of a desperate man who reached out to the station for help in fixing the problem he has with his teeth and in turn - his confidence.
Lesiba Lamola from Ebony Park, near Midrand, has an issue in that one of his front teeth is bigger than all his other teeth and this has made it embarrassing for him to speak in front of people.
Lesiba approached the Wits Dental hospital in Charlotte Maxeke hospital with the hope that they would take it out but they couldn't because they told him told that he has gum problems too, meaning they first had to treat the gums before they could take the tooth out.
His gums were treated but it became difficult for him to attend follow-up appointments due to the lockdown and the closure of the Dental Hospital after the fire that at Charlotte Maxeke.
Lesiba relayed his story on The Azania Mosaka Show, prompting callers to step in and offer assistance that could get Lesiba he needs without having to wait for a long time.
Listen to the full audio below...
