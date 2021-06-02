SA’s first cannabis fund makes its opening investment in local medical grower
South Africa’s first cannabis fund - SilverLeaf Investments - has made its opening investment into a local medical cannabis facility.
SilverLeaf Investments is a registered Section 12J Venture Capital Company (VCC) set up to invest in the new asset class of cannabis.
A company statement says it's entered a joint investment with Druids Holdings, a licensed medical cannabis cultivator with a growing facility near Johannesburg.
The grower is one of the first to secure a major, multi-year international supply agreement with a leading Australian pharmaceutical company, according to the statement.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Pierre van der Hoven, joint CEO of Silverleaf Investments (van der Hoven says his title does make him smile).
We were set up when we looked at the 12J rules and our objective was to get investment into small companies and employ people. We are disappointed that the government's decided to end it [J12].Pierre van der Hoven, Joint CEO - Silverleaf Investments
And there isn't a better opportunity than cannabis! It employs people in the rural areas and can include small farmers.Pierre van der Hoven, Joint CEO - Silverleaf Investments
Van der Hoven gives more detail about the cannabis growing facility near Hennops River
They received a permit a couple of years ago. They've now got a full-blown medical cannabis license from Sahpra [South African Health Products Regulatory Authority] and they've got some accreditation from Australia...Pierre van der Hoven, Joint CEO - Silverleaf Investments
Cannabis loves South Africa... Some very famous strains come from this area... For investors that get on the green bandwagon, they're going to get substantial returns.Pierre van der Hoven, Joint CEO - Silverleaf Investments
Listen to van der Hoven on the rosy future of the industry and the implications of the end of Section 12J:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA’s first cannabis fund makes its opening investment in local medical grower
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_49695665_farmer-growing-hemp-and-checking-plants-growth-agriculture-and-environment-concept.html
