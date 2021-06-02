Competition watchdog blocks sale of Burger King SA on BEE grounds
In a "historic" decision which could well be tested in court, the Competition Commission has blocked the sale of Burger King SA by Grand Parade (68% black-owned).
Ironically, the Commission would not allow a sale sought by one of country's oldest empowerment companies because the BEE credentials of the buyer (Emerging Capital Partners) are not good enough.
Bruce Whitfield finds out more about the Commission's decision from its Head of Mergers and Acquisitions, Tamara Paremoer.
Regardless of the assessment on competition, the Act requires that we also determine whether or not a transaction can be justified on public interest grounds.Tamara Paremoer, Head of Mergers and Acquisitions - Competition Commission
Of the five public interest grounds they consider, there is one particularly relevant in the case of Burger King SA - whether or not the merger will promote a greater spread of ownership.
And in particular, whether it increases the level of ownership by historically disadvantaged persons or workers.Tamara Paremoer, Head of Mergers and Acquisitions - Competition Commission delete
We found that this merger does not pass that threshold, so it has a negative effect because it does not promote a greater spread of ownership.Tamara Paremoer, Head of Mergers and Acquisitions - Competition Commission
It is a historic decision I suppose because it is the first time we have prohibited a merger purely on public interest grounds.Tamara Paremoer, Head of Mergers and Acquisitions - Competition Commission delete
If the deal falls though, Whitfield points out, could it not have other disastrous consequences for a potential sale and in fact be prejudicial to the very shareholders that the public interest consideration is trying to protect?
He gets comment from a BEE advisory perspective from BEE expert Safiyya Patel, a partner at Webber Wentzel.
She notes the decision could well limit the market these broad-based shareholders could now be selling their assets into.
... given that a black shareholder might not be in a position to sell the assets to non-black shareholders because of these public considerations, and that a potential merger might be blocked by the Competition Commission.Safiyya Patel, Partner - Webber Wentzel
Listen to the thought-provoking discussion below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Competition watchdog blocks sale of Burger King SA on BEE grounds
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/jannoon028/jannoon0281507/jannoon028150701318/42966755-bangkok-july-19-2015-burger-king-restaurant-in-don-mueang-international-airport-it-is-the-second-lar.jpg
More from Business
Racism allegations against Eskom CEO: Board clears de Ruyter of any wrongdoing
The Eskom board has cleared CEO Andre de Ruyter after launching an investigation into allegations of racism and abuse of power.Read More
Pie in the sky - have we reached peak skyscraper?
They are icons on the landscape but very expensive and maybe no longer practicalRead More
Eskom declares dispute after wage talks with unions deadlock
Numsa, the NUM and Solidarity were demanding a 15% wage increase, however, Eskom said its final offer was 1.5%.Read More
Property shows resilience – on a slow path to recovery
"The recovery of the real estate market is expected to be in line with that of the economy," says Absa’s Klaus-Dieter Kaempfer.Read More
How to get a tax refund in 2021 – and every year thereafter
Africa Melane interviewed Michael Rossouw, a Senior Investment Consultant at 10X Investments.Read More
'Just say we got it wrong' - why don't fund managers own up to their mistakes?
From the horse's mouth - Luthuli Capital founder Mduduzi Luthuli is fast losing patience with fund managers' creative excuses.Read More
Insured lives lost during Covid 2nd wave four times higher than expected - study
The data from the Actuarial Society of SA is another indicator that the death toll from Covid-19 could be higher than officially reported.Read More
'CSIR's figure of R700m per stage per day reflects cost to SA of load shedding'
As South Africans are plunged into a renewed round of power cuts The Money Show interviews Peter Attard Montalto (Intellidex).Read More
Action needed to shift 'massive number' of SA youth facing lifetime unemployment
SA's unemployment rate has hit a new record, Bruce Whitfield interviews Tashmia Ismail - CEO of the Youth Employment Service.Read More