Gift of Givers steps in to help provide much-needed water at Joburg hospital





Non-profit organisation Gift of the Givers has once again come to the rescue of those in dire need of basic municipal services.

It announced on Tuesday that its drilling team will be drilling for water at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital in Johannesburg following water disruptions at the hospital and its surrounding areas.

Joburg Water, the City of Joburg's water entity, has been plagued by long water disruptions as ailing infrastructure struggles to maintain the high demand to many in different parts of the city.

Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman says the water crisis at the hospital came at a critical time.

He explains to John Perlman why they stepped in as well as what drilling entails.

It can take time, it's dependent on a lot of factors, you know, the type of rock in the ground... how hard rock there is... but we've been very fortunate, at 46 metres we found water today, but the ground is too soft, so before we carry on,, we have to install steel casings and then we start again. Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Givers founder

