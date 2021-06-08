Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring 'local' super-car KITT
Chicken Licken spoofs the 1980s hit adventure series Knight Rider with its latest ad campaign.
The show starred David Hasselhoff as crime fighter _Michael Knight _whose sidekick was KITT, an artificially intelligent super-car.
Introducing its new slider, the fried chicken chain also introduces us to the new "Nyathi Rider".
"Chicken Licken has just WON the advertisement war!" raves one viewer.
The ad even features a "guest appearance" by David Hasselhoff.
Although the narrative is actually quite hard to follow initially says branding expert Andy Rice, the advert still earns his advertising hero award (almost shared with Hippo's Regret Monsters ad).
They both have the same strengths and weaknesses... They are both confident, outrageous examples of brand-building advertising rather than sales promotion short-term advertising.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
He says the two ads' complex narrative is more than compensated for by the courage of both client and agency.
They're both really good, dramatic, not-often-seen big-budget extravaganza ads.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Watch the Chicken Licken and Hippo tv spots below:
Listen to Andy Rice's 'Heroes and Zeros' slot on The Money Show (Chicken Licken discussion at 5:43):
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring 'local' super-car KITT
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WhfUvo9PvWU
