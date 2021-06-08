Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020 Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual: Bees, dogs and Machine help sniff out Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
???????
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter : Kedibone Tsiloane co-founder Ramtsilo Trading
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kedibone Tsiloane - Co-founder at Ramtsilo Trading
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Clover shuts down SA's largest cheese factory due to poor service delivery Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Karen Heese about Clover's decision to move its plant from Lichtenburg, North West to eThekwini 8 June 2021 8:43 PM
'Every winter is deadly': Ray of Hope collects blankets to assist Alex residents Sihle Mooi says since the campaign started in 2019, it has gone some way in helping those vulnerable to shack fires decrease the r... 8 June 2021 5:14 PM
Eish ... Load shedding strikes again Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding between 5pm and 10pm tonight due to delays in returning generating units. 8 June 2021 4:11 PM
View all Local
Mkhize special leave is 'best ANC can do to try manage' Digital Vibes saga On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Mkhize will be put on special leave to "enable the minister to attend to alle... 8 June 2021 4:13 PM
President Ramaphosa places Minister Mkhize on special leave over tender saga Zweli Mkhize has been placed on special leave for him to "attend to allegations and investigations" about Department of Health ser... 8 June 2021 3:34 PM
Mkhize proposes taking special leave to Ramaphosa, no resignation talks yet He was addressing a media briefing on Tuesday afternoon following a visit to the Northern Cape to assess that province's vaccine r... 8 June 2021 3:00 PM
View all Politics
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show. 8 June 2021 9:22 PM
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts. 8 June 2021 7:20 PM
View all Business
Why taking leave from work is important: 'Sometimes people are just overwhelmed' Can an employer use your social media or maybe even your next of kin to verify your story for missing work? What are some of the r... 8 June 2021 2:52 PM
WATCH: Hard hat saves man's life Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 June 2021 9:00 AM
Approaching mid-life? Give yourself a money makeover – your best life coming up! The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Certified Financial Planner Kim Potgieter, author of "Midlife Money Makeover". 7 June 2021 7:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mamelodi Sundowns retain 4th successive DSTV Premiership title The four-time reigning champions took their first opportunity of the game as Lyle Lakay gave them the lead in the tenth minute wit... 5 June 2021 6:45 PM
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 28 May 2021 6:24 PM
View all Sport
Fiona Ramsey shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 7 June 2021 2:18 PM
WATCH: Puerto Rican José Feliciano 1966 cover of Mirriam Makeba's Qongqothwane Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 June 2021 9:21 AM
WATCH: A glimpse of RMB Starlight Classics Legacy Series Musicians Lira, Gaston Rivero and Nombulelo Yende talk about their RMB Starlight Classics experience on #702Unplugged. 4 June 2021 3:49 PM
View all Entertainment
Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline. 8 June 2021 7:59 PM
Used oil generators urged to recycle responsibly to protect the environment Reckless disposal of used oil will lead to the pollution of the natural environment. 8 June 2021 2:08 PM
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:18 AM
View all World
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian prophet T.B Joshua passes away The Synagogue Church Of All Nations confimed his passing on Sunday morning. 6 June 2021 8:36 AM
Bushiri ‘disappointed’ after Malawi extradition case postponed to next week The Bushiris appeared in a Malawi court on Friday, but the matter could not go ahead as South African witnesses could not fly to M... 5 June 2021 10:03 AM
View all Africa
Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show. 8 June 2021 9:22 PM
GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts. 8 June 2021 7:20 PM
TikTok for Business in South Africa is a horrible idea - Toby Shapshak (Stuff) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 7 June 2021 7:17 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT

8 June 2021 9:22 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
Chicken Licken
David Hasselhoff
branding
knight rider
KITT
Chicken Licken slider
Michael Nyathi

Branding expert Andy Rice explains why the 'outrageous' Chicken Licken campaign is a courageous one, on The Money Show.

Chicken Licken spoofs the 1980s hit adventure series Knight Rider with its latest ad campaign.

The show starred David Hasselhoff as crime fighter _Michael Knight _whose sidekick was KITT, an artificially intelligent super-car.

Introducing its new slider, the fried chicken chain also introduces us to the new "Nyathi Rider".

Chicken Licken SA's New Rider New Slider ad

"Chicken Licken has just WON the advertisement war!" raves one viewer.

The ad even features a "guest appearance" by David Hasselhoff.

Although the narrative is actually quite hard to follow initially says branding expert Andy Rice, the advert still earns his advertising hero award (almost shared with Hippo's Regret Monsters ad).

They both have the same strengths and weaknesses... They are both confident, outrageous examples of brand-building advertising rather than sales promotion short-term advertising.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

He says the two ads' complex narrative is more than compensated for by the courage of both client and agency.

They're both really good, dramatic, not-often-seen big-budget extravaganza ads.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Watch the Chicken Licken and Hippo tv spots below:

Listen to Andy Rice's 'Heroes and Zeros' slot on The Money Show (Chicken Licken discussion at 5:43):


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Chicken Licken revives 80s Knight Rider with ad starring super-car KITT




8 June 2021 9:22 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
Chicken Licken
David Hasselhoff
branding
knight rider
KITT
Chicken Licken slider
Michael Nyathi

More from Business

Clover shuts down SA's largest cheese factory due to poor service delivery

8 June 2021 8:43 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Karen Heese about Clover's decision to move its plant from Lichtenburg, North West to eThekwini

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers

8 June 2021 7:59 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago

8 June 2021 7:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA economy grew by 1.1% in Q1 of 2021 - Stats SA

8 June 2021 11:57 AM

Stats SA said that the finance, mining and trade sectors were the main drivers on the production side of the economy, while household spending and changes in inventories helped spur growth on the demand side.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The next step in FX risk management

7 June 2021 8:03 PM

With the Absa Access Mobile app, businesses can manage their foreign exchange risk on the go, says Aphile Molefe of Absa CIB.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Approaching mid-life? Give yourself a money makeover – your best life coming up!

7 June 2021 7:52 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Certified Financial Planner Kim Potgieter, author of "Midlife Money Makeover".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coal miner Thungela Resources – spun from Anglo American – lists on JSE

7 June 2021 7:40 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews July Ndlovu, CEO at Thungela Resources.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TikTok for Business in South Africa is a horrible idea - Toby Shapshak (Stuff)

7 June 2021 7:17 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Brian Shivambu signs secret contract – promises to pay back R4.55m in VBS loot'

7 June 2021 6:53 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pauli Van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africa’s economy is doing better than we all anticipated'

7 June 2021 6:23 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Crypto tumbles after US tracks Bitcoin ransom paid to hackers

8 June 2021 7:59 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks VALR.com's Farzam Ehsani exactly how the FBI followed the trail of the ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why taking leave from work is important: 'Sometimes people are just overwhelmed'

8 June 2021 2:52 PM

Can an employer use your social media or maybe even your next of kin to verify your story for missing work? What are some of the rules governing this?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Hard hat saves man's life

8 June 2021 9:00 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Approaching mid-life? Give yourself a money makeover – your best life coming up!

7 June 2021 7:52 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Certified Financial Planner Kim Potgieter, author of "Midlife Money Makeover".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zakithi Nkosi Clinic to open specialised oncology ward for kids at Bara Hospital

7 June 2021 5:42 PM

Daphne Nkosi explains that the second phase of the Zakithi Nkosi Clinical Haematology Centre of Excellence will see the paediatric oncology ward of the clinic being opened, which treats childhood cancer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FlySafair lends helping hand to NPO that helps transport chronically ill kids

7 June 2021 5:20 PM

Local airline, FlySAfair, recently pledged to cover the costs of 320 one-way flights over the next 10 months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA screen and stage icon Shaleen Surtie-Richards passes away

7 June 2021 10:17 AM

Eyewitness News has learnt of the passing of legendary TV, film and theatre actor, Shaleen Surtie-Richards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Puerto Rican José Feliciano 1966 cover of Mirriam Makeba's Qongqothwane

7 June 2021 9:21 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BoredPanda users share 20 ways they use to get some sleep

7 June 2021 8:56 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LISTEN: How turmeric extract helps protect brain from daily chemical exposure

6 June 2021 10:39 AM

Wellness expert and Nutritionist Vanessa De Ascencao explains how Curcumin can be beneficial.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

GDP growth in Q1 beats expectations, but economy still smaller than a year ago

8 June 2021 7:20 PM

Bruce Whitfield gets comment on the latest GDP figures from economist Prof. Adrian Saville and various industry experts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TikTok for Business in South Africa is a horrible idea - Toby Shapshak (Stuff)

7 June 2021 7:17 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'South Africa’s economy is doing better than we all anticipated'

7 June 2021 6:23 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing

3 June 2021 7:56 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it?

3 June 2021 7:31 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What is 'Stack Overflow', and why did Prosus (Naspers) pay R24.5 billion for it?

3 June 2021 7:16 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Siboniso Nxumalo, a portfolio manager at Old Mutual Investment Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Side hustles: Forget formalities – you need a customer to be a business

3 June 2021 7:01 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous, author of How to Start a Side Hustle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We expect the rand at R13.50 by midyear - and R13.00 by the 3rd quarter'

3 June 2021 6:25 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Keenan, fixed income and currency strategist at Absa Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Just say we got it wrong' - why don't fund managers own up to their mistakes?

1 June 2021 8:52 PM

From the horse's mouth - Luthuli Capital founder Mduduzi Luthuli is fast losing patience with fund managers' creative excuses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga

31 May 2021 8:09 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mkhize special leave is 'best ANC can do to try manage' Digital Vibes saga

Politics

Eish ... Load shedding strikes again

Local

Contralesa to ensure incident-free initiation season amid looming third wave

Local

EWN Highlights

Cosatu: Poor economic growth a reflection of govt, businesses’ slow pace

8 June 2021 8:04 PM

Claims that FW De Klerk’s health has worsened not true - foundation

8 June 2021 8:00 PM

Ramaphosa: No merit to Mkhwebane’s assertion of bias in her impeachment

8 June 2021 7:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA