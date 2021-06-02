Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ramaphosa: Vaccine rollout gathering pace as SA jabs over 1 million people The mass vaccination programme is expected to reach more than 40 million people to achieve population immunity. 2 June 2021 4:40 PM
Eskom declares dispute after wage talks with unions deadlock Numsa, the NUM and Solidarity were demanding a 15% wage increase, however, Eskom said its final offer was 1.5%. 2 June 2021 1:40 PM
'Only 16 cases have been set aside' - Mkhwebane hits back at her detractors Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is facing a number of uphill battles in her office, including perjury charges. 2 June 2021 11:59 AM
View all Local
Racism allegations against Eskom CEO: Board clears de Ruyter of any wrongdoing The Eskom board has cleared CEO Andre de Ruyter after launching an investigation into allegations of racism and abuse of power. 2 June 2021 7:31 PM
'CSIR's figure of R700m per stage per day reflects cost to SA of load shedding' As South Africans are plunged into a renewed round of power cuts The Money Show interviews Peter Attard Montalto (Intellidex). 1 June 2021 7:27 PM
Action needed to shift 'massive number' of SA youth facing lifetime unemployment SA's unemployment rate has hit a new record, Bruce Whitfield interviews Tashmia Ismail - CEO of the Youth Employment Service. 1 June 2021 6:57 PM
View all Politics
Pie in the sky - have we reached peak skyscraper? They are icons on the landscape but very expensive and maybe no longer practical 2 June 2021 7:15 PM
Competition watchdog blocks sale of Burger King SA on BEE grounds 'It's the first time we've prohibited a merger purely on public interest grounds' says Competition Commission's Tamara Paremoer. 2 June 2021 7:01 PM
Property shows resilience – on a slow path to recovery "The recovery of the real estate market is expected to be in line with that of the economy," says Absa’s Klaus-Dieter Kaempfer. 2 June 2021 12:20 PM
View all Business
702landers offer to help put back smile on face of listener with dental problem Lesiba Lamola from Ebony Park, near Midrand, has an issue in that one of his front teeth is bigger than all his other teeth. 2 June 2021 3:47 PM
How to get a tax refund in 2021 – and every year thereafter Africa Melane interviewed Michael Rossouw, a Senior Investment Consultant at 10X Investments. 2 June 2021 10:13 AM
WATCH: Teen pushes bear off backyard wall to save dogs Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 June 2021 8:48 AM
View all Lifestyle
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 28 May 2021 6:24 PM
Sundowns can emulate Bayern and Juventus by winning nine league titles in a row Eyewitness News sports reporter Michael Pedro says the likes of Pirates and Chiefs must give their managers financial backing. 27 May 2021 3:18 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Teen pushes bear off backyard wall to save dogs Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 June 2021 8:48 AM
WATCH: From dancing to swinging off bridges, Mzansi's Spider-Man does it all Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 June 2021 8:34 AM
Mothers force tearaway sons to volunteer at attraction site goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 June 2021 9:08 AM
View all Entertainment
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:18 AM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
View all World
'Are people at Pan-African Parliament mature enough? We also need an audit' Political analyst David Monyae says there should be some way of scrutinising whether these people are not corruptible. 2 June 2021 1:55 PM
‘He cried & apologised’: Majodina accepts Djibril War's apology for kicking her She told journalists at the sidelines of a picket by the ANC Women's League outside the PAP on Tuesday afternoon that she had acce... 1 June 2021 5:54 PM
Mathole Motshekga: We can't allow a few colonised minds to dictate future of PAP Violence broke out during leadership elections with a number of members becoming involved in heated altercations over the rotation... 1 June 2021 11:22 AM
View all Africa
'Just say we got it wrong' - why don't fund managers own up to their mistakes? From the horse's mouth - Luthuli Capital founder Mduduzi Luthuli is fast losing patience with fund managers' creative excuses. 1 June 2021 8:52 PM
We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it. 31 May 2021 8:09 PM
CNA removes Benjamin Trisk as director The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilson, a Journalist at Business Times/Sunday Times. 31 May 2021 7:08 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Racism allegations against Eskom CEO: Board clears de Ruyter of any wrongdoing

2 June 2021 7:31 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
eskom board
alleged racism
Andre de Ruyter
Solly Tshitangano

The Eskom board has cleared CEO Andre de Ruyter after launching an investigation into allegations of racism and abuse of power.

The Eskom board says racism allegations against CEO Andre de Ruyter have been rubbished by the findings of its Senior Counsel, Advocate Ishmael Semenya.

The board launched the investigation after former Eskom chief procurement officer Solly Tshitangano made a number of allegations against de Ruyter including non-compliance with procurement and recruitment policies.

RELATED: Many people can attest to the fact that I am not racist - Andre De Ruyter

The board noted "with serious concern" what it called a pattern of baseless campaigns from officials performing poorly or charged with ill-discipline.

"The use of the race card without foundation, merit or substance has no place at Eskom!"

"Could you also please focus on keeping the lights on!" quips Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

Read the Eskom board's full statement below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Racism allegations against Eskom CEO: Board clears de Ruyter of any wrongdoing




2 June 2021 7:31 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
eskom board
alleged racism
Andre de Ruyter
Solly Tshitangano

More from Business

Pie in the sky - have we reached peak skyscraper?

2 June 2021 7:15 PM

They are icons on the landscape but very expensive and maybe no longer practical

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Competition watchdog blocks sale of Burger King SA on BEE grounds

2 June 2021 7:01 PM

'It's the first time we've prohibited a merger purely on public interest grounds' says Competition Commission's Tamara Paremoer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom declares dispute after wage talks with unions deadlock

2 June 2021 1:40 PM

Numsa, the NUM and Solidarity were demanding a 15% wage increase, however, Eskom said its final offer was 1.5%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Property shows resilience – on a slow path to recovery

2 June 2021 12:20 PM

"The recovery of the real estate market is expected to be in line with that of the economy," says Absa’s Klaus-Dieter Kaempfer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to get a tax refund in 2021 – and every year thereafter

2 June 2021 10:13 AM

Africa Melane interviewed Michael Rossouw, a Senior Investment Consultant at 10X Investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Just say we got it wrong' - why don't fund managers own up to their mistakes?

1 June 2021 8:52 PM

From the horse's mouth - Luthuli Capital founder Mduduzi Luthuli is fast losing patience with fund managers' creative excuses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Insured lives lost during Covid 2nd wave four times higher than expected - study

1 June 2021 8:30 PM

The data from the Actuarial Society of SA is another indicator that the death toll from Covid-19 could be higher than officially reported.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'CSIR's figure of R700m per stage per day reflects cost to SA of load shedding'

1 June 2021 7:27 PM

As South Africans are plunged into a renewed round of power cuts The Money Show interviews Peter Attard Montalto (Intellidex).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Action needed to shift 'massive number' of SA youth facing lifetime unemployment

1 June 2021 6:57 PM

SA's unemployment rate has hit a new record, Bruce Whitfield interviews Tashmia Ismail - CEO of the Youth Employment Service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga

31 May 2021 8:09 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

'CSIR's figure of R700m per stage per day reflects cost to SA of load shedding'

1 June 2021 7:27 PM

As South Africans are plunged into a renewed round of power cuts The Money Show interviews Peter Attard Montalto (Intellidex).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Action needed to shift 'massive number' of SA youth facing lifetime unemployment

1 June 2021 6:57 PM

SA's unemployment rate has hit a new record, Bruce Whitfield interviews Tashmia Ismail - CEO of the Youth Employment Service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mathole Motshekga: We can't allow a few colonised minds to dictate future of PAP

1 June 2021 11:22 AM

Violence broke out during leadership elections with a number of members becoming involved in heated altercations over the rotation of leaders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

‘Please call the police’ – violence erupts at Pan-African Parliament

31 May 2021 3:26 PM

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has been seen leaving the venue after what appears to have been an altercation with other members of Parliament.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Magashule gets High Court dates to challenge ANC suspension

31 May 2021 11:20 AM

Ace Magashule took the party to court after he was suspended after failing to step aside as per rule 25.70 of the ANC’s constitution.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mantashe describes calls for Mkhize to step aside as ‘occupational hazard’

28 May 2021 6:24 AM

Calls have been growing for Mkhize to resign or be fired over the health department’s irregular multi-million-rand contracts with Digital Vibes – the company linked to his close associates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses

27 May 2021 4:52 PM

This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Africans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cabinet hasn't discussed Mkhize, Digital Vibes matter, says Ntshavheni

27 May 2021 1:27 PM

Acting Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said that it was not for the Cabinet to express its view on continuing investigations by law enforcement agencies, who should do their work without fear or favour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants

26 May 2021 8:06 PM

'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom?

26 May 2021 7:00 PM

Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Gift of Givers steps in to help provide much-needed water at Joburg hospital

Eskom implements stage two load shedding from 10am today until Friday night

Local

'Are people at Pan-African Parliament mature enough? We also need an audit'

Africa

EWN Highlights

MEC Mitchell meets with Santaco in a bid to end unrest in Nyanga

2 June 2021 8:22 PM

COVID origins mystery continues to spark speculation and tension

2 June 2021 8:14 PM

The cost of Pan-African Parliament on SA under the spotlight

2 June 2021 7:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA