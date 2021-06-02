Racism allegations against Eskom CEO: Board clears de Ruyter of any wrongdoing
The Eskom board says racism allegations against CEO Andre de Ruyter have been rubbished by the findings of its Senior Counsel, Advocate Ishmael Semenya.
The board launched the investigation after former Eskom chief procurement officer Solly Tshitangano made a number of allegations against de Ruyter including non-compliance with procurement and recruitment policies.
The board noted "with serious concern" what it called a pattern of baseless campaigns from officials performing poorly or charged with ill-discipline.
"The use of the race card without foundation, merit or substance has no place at Eskom!"
"Could you also please focus on keeping the lights on!" quips Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.
Read the Eskom board's full statement below:
Eskom Board Statement— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) June 2, 2021
Racism allegations about Eskom CEO rubbished by Senior Counsel finding. The use of the race card without foundation, merit or substance has no place at Eskom!@News24 @SABCNews @NewzroomAfrika @eNCA @IOL @ewnupdates @SundayTimesZA @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/nt85JqNgpT
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Racism allegations against Eskom CEO: Board clears de Ruyter of any wrongdoing
Source : Bonga Dlulane/EWN
