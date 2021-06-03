COVID-19: South Africa records 5,782 new cases and 110 deaths

Today at 11:05 Across the Desk- Business news anchors The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Arabile Gumede

Rofhiwa Madzena, ENCA business anchor

Today at 12:05 Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has been cleared of allegations of racism that were levelled against him. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

André de Ruyter - Group CEO at Eskom

Today at 12:10 Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has been cleared of allegations of racism that were levelled against him. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

André de Ruyter - Group CEO at Eskom

Today at 12:15 NUMSA says Eskom has been negotiating in bad faith since the beginning of wage talks with unions. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Phakamile Hlubi, Numsa spokesperson

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

Today at 18:50 ZOOM Side Hustle - Side Hussle Formalities The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Small Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

