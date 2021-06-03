COVID-19: South Africa records 5,782 new cases and 110 deaths
The Health Department says it has recorded 5,782 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,675,000.
110 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 56,711 since the beginning of the pandemic.
RELATED: **COVID-19: South Africa records 2,792 new cases and 67 deaths**
The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1,565,684, representing a recovery rate of 93.5%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 1,117,569 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
02 June 2021 #COVID19 statistics in South Africa #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/5oBvmKME6I— Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 2, 2021
Vaccination Rollout— Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 2, 2021
The total vaccinated under the Sisonke Programme is 479 768.
The total vaccinated under Phase Two with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine is 637 801. Therefore, the total number of individuals vaccinated today is 1 117 569 #vaccinated #VaccineRolloutSA
The graph below shows that Gauteng Province is experiencing a greater surge than the rest and we urge citizens living in the Province to adhere to health protocols: wearing of masks, social distancing, washing / sanitising hands #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/4guRP2MHZS— Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 2, 2021
