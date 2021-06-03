WATCH: 'I wonder now who's the one laughing' Benni McCarthy clapback goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Little girl calling out mom after finding her art in bin goes viral

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has hit back at his critics after the club beat Swallows FC 1-0 to qualify for the next season's Caf Champions League.

Watch the video below.

[WATCH] "When I joined people said I was overrated, I was fired from City, and I was gonna fail and I'm not a good coach. I wonder now who's the one laughing." - AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy after securing #CAFCL football last night.#DStvPrem



🎥: @AmaZuluFootball pic.twitter.com/AAnXrcLpNP — Ntsako Mkhari (@Ntsako_Mkhari_) June 3, 2021

Listen to what else has gone viral here: