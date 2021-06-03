WATCH: 'I wonder now who's the one laughing' Benni McCarthy clapback goes viral
AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy has hit back at his critics after the club beat Swallows FC 1-0 to qualify for the next season's Caf Champions League.
[WATCH] "When I joined people said I was overrated, I was fired from City, and I was gonna fail and I'm not a good coach. I wonder now who's the one laughing." - AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy after securing #CAFCL football last night.#DStvPrem— Ntsako Mkhari (@Ntsako_Mkhari_) June 3, 2021
🎥: @AmaZuluFootball pic.twitter.com/AAnXrcLpNP
Source : @AmaZuluFootball/Twitter
