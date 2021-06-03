WATCH: Little girl calling out mom after finding her art in bin goes viral

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Across the Desk- Business news anchors
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Arabile Gumede
Rofhiwa Madzena, ENCA business anchor
Today at 12:05
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has been cleared of allegations of racism that were levelled against him.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
André de Ruyter - Group CEO at Eskom
Today at 12:10
Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has been cleared ofEskom CEO André de Ruyter has been cleared of allegations of racism that were levelled against him. allegations of racism that were levelled against him.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
André de Ruyter - Group CEO at Eskom
Today at 12:15
NUMSA says Eskom has been negotiating in bad faith since the beginning of wage talks with unions.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Phakamile Hlubi, Numsa spokesperson
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle - Side Hussle Formalities
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - ESG investing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Capable people are sidelined and those who don't know are put forward' Political analyst Sandile Swana weighs in on the Covid-19 corruption cases in the public sector and why this is continuing. 3 June 2021 9:29 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 5,782 new cases and 110 deaths The Health Department says 1,117,569 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 3 June 2021 6:50 AM
Ramaphosa: Vaccine rollout gathering pace as SA jabs over 1 million people The mass vaccination programme is expected to reach more than 40 million people to achieve population immunity. 2 June 2021 4:40 PM
View all Local
Racism allegations against Eskom CEO: Board clears de Ruyter of any wrongdoing The Eskom board has cleared CEO Andre de Ruyter after launching an investigation into allegations of racism and abuse of power. 2 June 2021 7:31 PM
Competition watchdog blocks sale of Burger King SA on BEE grounds 'It's the first time we've prohibited a merger purely on public interest grounds' says Competition Commission's Tamara Paremoer. 2 June 2021 7:01 PM
'CSIR's figure of R700m per stage per day reflects cost to SA of load shedding' As South Africans are plunged into a renewed round of power cuts The Money Show interviews Peter Attard Montalto (Intellidex). 1 June 2021 7:27 PM
View all Politics
SA’s first cannabis fund makes its opening investment in local medical grower 'We're part of the fastest-growing industry in the world!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Silverleaf Investment's Pierre van der Hoven 2 June 2021 10:38 PM
Pie in the sky - have we reached peak skyscraper? They are icons on the landscape but very expensive and maybe no longer practical 2 June 2021 7:15 PM
Eskom declares dispute after wage talks with unions deadlock Numsa, the NUM and Solidarity were demanding a 15% wage increase, however, Eskom said its final offer was 1.5%. 2 June 2021 1:40 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Little girl calling out mom after finding her art in bin goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 June 2021 8:27 AM
WATCH: 'I wonder now who's the one laughing' Benni McCarthy clapback goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 June 2021 8:15 AM
702landers offer to help put back smile on face of listener with dental problem Lesiba Lamola from Ebony Park, near Midrand, has an issue in that one of his front teeth is bigger than all his other teeth. 2 June 2021 3:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 28 May 2021 6:24 PM
Sundowns can emulate Bayern and Juventus by winning nine league titles in a row Eyewitness News sports reporter Michael Pedro says the likes of Pirates and Chiefs must give their managers financial backing. 27 May 2021 3:18 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Little girl calling out mom after finding her art in bin goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 June 2021 8:27 AM
WATCH: 'I wonder now who's the one laughing' Benni McCarthy clapback goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 June 2021 8:15 AM
WATCH: Teen pushes bear off backyard wall to save dogs Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 June 2021 8:48 AM
View all Entertainment
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:18 AM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
View all World
'Are people at Pan-African Parliament mature enough? We also need an audit' Political analyst David Monyae says there should be some way of scrutinising whether these people are not corruptible. 2 June 2021 1:55 PM
‘He cried & apologised’: Majodina accepts Djibril War's apology for kicking her She told journalists at the sidelines of a picket by the ANC Women's League outside the PAP on Tuesday afternoon that she had acce... 1 June 2021 5:54 PM
Mathole Motshekga: We can't allow a few colonised minds to dictate future of PAP Violence broke out during leadership elections with a number of members becoming involved in heated altercations over the rotation... 1 June 2021 11:22 AM
View all Africa
'Just say we got it wrong' - why don't fund managers own up to their mistakes? From the horse's mouth - Luthuli Capital founder Mduduzi Luthuli is fast losing patience with fund managers' creative excuses. 1 June 2021 8:52 PM
We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it. 31 May 2021 8:09 PM
CNA removes Benjamin Trisk as director The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilson, a Journalist at Business Times/Sunday Times. 31 May 2021 7:08 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

WATCH: Little girl calling out mom after finding her art in bin goes viral

3 June 2021 8:27 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Children
Art
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: 'I wonder now who's the one laughing' Benni McCarthy clapback goes viral

A little girl calling out her mom for throwing her art in the bin has gone viral. The video posted by GoodNewsCorrespondent on Twitter has been received over 5,000 views.

Watch the video below.

Listen to what else has gone viral here:




3 June 2021 8:27 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Children
Art
'Whats Gone Viral'

More from Lifestyle

WATCH: 'I wonder now who's the one laughing' Benni McCarthy clapback goes viral

3 June 2021 8:15 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

702landers offer to help put back smile on face of listener with dental problem

2 June 2021 3:47 PM

Lesiba Lamola from Ebony Park, near Midrand, has an issue in that one of his front teeth is bigger than all his other teeth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to get a tax refund in 2021 – and every year thereafter

2 June 2021 10:13 AM

Africa Melane interviewed Michael Rossouw, a Senior Investment Consultant at 10X Investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Teen pushes bear off backyard wall to save dogs

2 June 2021 8:48 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: From dancing to swinging off bridges, Mzansi's Spider-Man does it all

2 June 2021 8:34 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Just say we got it wrong' - why don't fund managers own up to their mistakes?

1 June 2021 8:52 PM

From the horse's mouth - Luthuli Capital founder Mduduzi Luthuli is fast losing patience with fund managers' creative excuses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zozi is back home with lots planned: 'I'm ready for the next chapter'

1 June 2021 3:25 PM

Zozi, as Zozibini Tunzi is affectionately known, tells Azania Mosaka it was so emotional, doing that last walk and crowning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: PAP Zimbabwean MP spraying sanitiser at other MPs goes viral

1 June 2021 9:25 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mothers force tearaway sons to volunteer at attraction site goes viral

1 June 2021 9:08 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga

31 May 2021 8:09 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

WATCH: 'I wonder now who's the one laughing' Benni McCarthy clapback goes viral

3 June 2021 8:15 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Teen pushes bear off backyard wall to save dogs

2 June 2021 8:48 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: From dancing to swinging off bridges, Mzansi's Spider-Man does it all

2 June 2021 8:34 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mothers force tearaway sons to volunteer at attraction site goes viral

1 June 2021 9:08 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Watch: Lewis Hamilton front-flipping out of a plane in solo skydive goes viral

31 May 2021 9:00 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We are the first band in SA to make money from non-fungible tokens - Rubber Duc

28 May 2021 3:01 PM

Band member Nick Jordaan tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unlplugged that the song 'Mama' honours all mothers in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Woman distracted by cellphone gets hit by cement mixer

28 May 2021 8:41 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Curry house waiter saves choking customer with Heimlich manoeuvre

27 May 2021 8:34 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mom's explanation why boys should masturbate with condoms goes viral

26 May 2021 8:50 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

In need of a rejuvenating mid-year holiday? George is your passport to paradise.

25 May 2021 2:30 PM

Take a much-needed break and get your family time fix while holidaying in George, Wilderness and Uniondale in the Garden Route.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Capable people are sidelined and those who don't know are put forward'

Local

Gift of Givers steps in to help provide much-needed water at Joburg hospital

'Are people at Pan-African Parliament mature enough? We also need an audit'

Africa

EWN Highlights

GotG: Govt protocol slowing down service delivery to needy communities

3 June 2021 8:55 AM

SIU set to spend R386m probing graft cases valued at R14bn, MPs told

3 June 2021 8:40 AM

Naptosa welcomes dept's move to scrap matric mid-year exams, Cosas rejects it

3 June 2021 7:41 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA