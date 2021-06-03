WATCH: Little girl calling out mom after finding her art in bin goes viral
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: 'I wonder now who's the one laughing' Benni McCarthy clapback goes viral
A little girl calling out her mom for throwing her art in the bin has gone viral. The video posted by GoodNewsCorrespondent on Twitter has been received over 5,000 views.
Watch the video below.
ADORABLE: This sweet little girl is calling her mom out after she finds her art in the trash.... “that is not kind.” 🥺 who’s been in this situation? I know my mom has ☺️. pic.twitter.com/knlfPx9PSv— GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) June 3, 2021
Listen to what else has gone viral here:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_22528637_child-painting-at-easel-in-art-class-.html
More from Lifestyle
WATCH: 'I wonder now who's the one laughing' Benni McCarthy clapback goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
702landers offer to help put back smile on face of listener with dental problem
Lesiba Lamola from Ebony Park, near Midrand, has an issue in that one of his front teeth is bigger than all his other teeth.Read More
How to get a tax refund in 2021 – and every year thereafter
Africa Melane interviewed Michael Rossouw, a Senior Investment Consultant at 10X Investments.Read More
WATCH: Teen pushes bear off backyard wall to save dogs
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: From dancing to swinging off bridges, Mzansi's Spider-Man does it all
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
'Just say we got it wrong' - why don't fund managers own up to their mistakes?
From the horse's mouth - Luthuli Capital founder Mduduzi Luthuli is fast losing patience with fund managers' creative excuses.Read More
Zozi is back home with lots planned: 'I'm ready for the next chapter'
Zozi, as Zozibini Tunzi is affectionately known, tells Azania Mosaka it was so emotional, doing that last walk and crowning.Read More
WATCH: PAP Zimbabwean MP spraying sanitiser at other MPs goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Mothers force tearaway sons to volunteer at attraction site goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
More from Entertainment
WATCH: 'I wonder now who's the one laughing' Benni McCarthy clapback goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Teen pushes bear off backyard wall to save dogs
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: From dancing to swinging off bridges, Mzansi's Spider-Man does it all
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Mothers force tearaway sons to volunteer at attraction site goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Watch: Lewis Hamilton front-flipping out of a plane in solo skydive goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
We are the first band in SA to make money from non-fungible tokens - Rubber Duc
Band member Nick Jordaan tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unlplugged that the song 'Mama' honours all mothers in the country.Read More
WATCH: Woman distracted by cellphone gets hit by cement mixer
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Curry house waiter saves choking customer with Heimlich manoeuvre
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Mom's explanation why boys should masturbate with condoms goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More