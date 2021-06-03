WATCH: Little girl calling out mom after finding her art in bin goes viral





A little girl calling out her mom for throwing her art in the bin has gone viral. The video posted by GoodNewsCorrespondent on Twitter has been received over 5,000 views.

ADORABLE: This sweet little girl is calling her mom out after she finds her art in the trash.... “that is not kind.” 🥺 who’s been in this situation? I know my mom has ☺️. pic.twitter.com/knlfPx9PSv — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) June 3, 2021

