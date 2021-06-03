'Capable people are sidelined and those who don't know are put forward'
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) told Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts that it was on course to recover R614 million related to COVID-19 PPE corruption.
On Wednesday, SIU head Andy Mothibi said they expect to spend R386 million to investigate corruption cases valued at over R14 billion.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to political analyst Sandile Swana about the Covid-19 corruption scandals related to politically connected individuals.
In terms of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, due process must be followed. The president is wise in following due process because he is already accused all over the show of being factional.Sandile Swana, Political analyst
So Zweli Mkhize if he is to leave the cabinet and the ANC offices and so on it has got to be through due process, not a lynching.Sandile Swana, Political analyst
Swana says money has been wasted and people procured thing they did not need or know how to use for Covid-19.
When we are talking about building a capable state, the capable people are sidelined and those who don't know are put forward then the work never gets done.Sandile Swana, Political analyst
The purpose of introducing people who don't know the industry, who don't know the work, ultimately the purpose is to introduce corruption.Sandile Swana, Political analyst
Listen to the full interview below...
