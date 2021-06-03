'We're being purged as black professionals at Eskom' claims ex-treasurer Maleka
Former Eskom interim treasurer and long-term employee, Mandla Maleka, has made some damning claims against CEO Andre de Ruyter and the board at the power utility, saying there was a deliberate purge of black professionals.
Maleka spoke to Clement Manyathela during a discussion with Professor Malegapuru Makgoba and recently-fired Solly Tshitangano on the results of a probe into alleged racism by de Ruyter at Eskom.
De Ruyer was cleared of all allegations, made by Tshitangano.
I left Eskom in February this year. I want to start with a quote... 'Absence of evidence is not evidence of absenceMandla Maleka, Former Eskom interim treasurer
Some individuals were irregularly appointed at Eskom by de Ruyter. We go on in our sad state to argue about 'did you mention a race issue here?'. It's so very clear Clement, I acted in that position for eight to nine months. I was booked in acting, I was replaced and supplanted by a failed CFO of Edcon...Mandla Maleka, Former Eskom interim treasurer
Mr de Ruyter himself sat in the interview of that very same CFO, which was a conflict of interest, he sat in the interview of his own friend who worked with him at both Nampak and Sasol.Mandla Maleka, Former Eskom interim treasurer
Something is happening at Eskom and we're being purged as black professionals...Mandla Maleka, Former Eskom interim treasurer
Source : Bonga Dlulane/EWN
