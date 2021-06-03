'We're being purged as black professionals at Eskom' claims ex-treasurer Maleka

Today at 15:16 EWN: Gupta associate, 3 fs officials in court Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane - Reporter at EWN

125 125

Today at 15:20 Interview: Patient at Helen Joseph shares his experience as hospital struggles with water cuts Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Wesley Botton - Patient at Helen Joseph/Journalist at The Citizen

125 125

Today at 15:50 Property Feature: Can you change the interior of your apartment when renting? Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Lorraine-Marie Dellbridge

125 125

Today at 16:10 Eskom announces deal with city of ekurhuleni to implement load shedding Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

125 125

Today at 16:20 Jobless Graduate walks 800KM to raise funds for rural schools Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Thami Manganya - Wits Graduate

125 125

Today at 16:40 #promises Promises: Goza Primary School, finally receives water Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN

Edward Mosuwe - Acting Head Of Curriculum at Department Of Education

125 125

Today at 16:50 Loadshedding impacting patients in Hospital Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Prof. Guy Richards - Director Of Critical Care at Cwits (For All Academic Hospitals)

125 125

Today at 17:10 Public Protector to open contempt case against Zweli Mkhize for failure to honour subpoena Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Oupa Segwale - Spokesperson at Office of the Public Protector

125 125

Today at 17:20 Rand hits two-year high against the dollar Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Annabel Bishop - Chief Economist at Investec

125 125

Today at 18:05 SPOTS 5/4 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

125 125

Today at 18:09 The ZAR strengthens to R13.54 - a two year high against US Dollar The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mike Keenan - fixed-income and currency strategist at Absa Capital

125 125

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

125 125

Today at 18:50 ZOOM Side Hustle - Side Hussle Formalities The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....

125 125

Today at 19:08 Why Tech Giant Prosus paid $1.8 Billion for Stack Overflow? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Siboniso Nxumalo - Portfolio at Old Mutual Investment Group

125 125

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Small Business Focus - How are you spending your time daily, weekly, monthly, in your business. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

125 125