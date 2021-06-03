'We expect the rand at R13.50 by midyear - and R13.00 by the 3rd quarter'

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:08
Why Tech Giant Prosus paid $1.8 Billion for Stack Overflow?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Portfolio at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - How are you spending your time daily, weekly, monthly, in your business.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - ESG investing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 22:05
Africa At A Glance: Pan-African Parliament [PAP]
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Nkosana Sithole - Public Policy Researcher at Frontline Advisory
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'I apologise to the nation for the hardship,' Eskom CEO on load shedding Speaking to Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report, de Ruyter said load shedding, which has been going on for around 15 years now, was... 3 June 2021 12:47 PM
'Capable people are sidelined and those who don't know are put forward' Political analyst Sandile Swana weighs in on the Covid-19 corruption cases in the public sector and why this is continuing. 3 June 2021 9:29 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 5,782 new cases and 110 deaths The Health Department says 1,117,569 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 3 June 2021 6:50 AM
View all Local
Racism allegations against Eskom CEO: Board clears de Ruyter of any wrongdoing The Eskom board has cleared CEO Andre de Ruyter after launching an investigation into allegations of racism and abuse of power. 2 June 2021 7:31 PM
Competition watchdog blocks sale of Burger King SA on BEE grounds 'It's the first time we've prohibited a merger purely on public interest grounds' says Competition Commission's Tamara Paremoer. 2 June 2021 7:01 PM
'CSIR's figure of R700m per stage per day reflects cost to SA of load shedding' As South Africans are plunged into a renewed round of power cuts The Money Show interviews Peter Attard Montalto (Intellidex). 1 June 2021 7:27 PM
View all Politics
'We expect the rand at R13.50 by midyear - and R13.00 by the 3rd quarter' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Keenan, fixed income and currency strategist at Absa Capital. 3 June 2021 6:25 PM
'We're being purged as black professionals at Eskom' claims ex-treasurer Maleka Mandla Maleka spoke to Clement Manyathela during a discussion with Professor Malegapuru Makgoba and recently-fired Solly Tshitanga... 3 June 2021 10:42 AM
SA’s first cannabis fund makes its opening investment in local medical grower 'We're part of the fastest-growing industry in the world!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Silverleaf Investment's Pierre van der Hoven 2 June 2021 10:38 PM
View all Business
I don't want youth to suffer - Graduate on 800km trek to raise funds for EC kids Thami Manganya (26), a Wits University graduate, recently embarked on a journey that will see him walking 800km from Johannesburg... 3 June 2021 5:07 PM
WATCH: Little girl calling out mom after finding her art in bin goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 June 2021 8:27 AM
WATCH: 'I wonder now who's the one laughing' Benni McCarthy clapback goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 June 2021 8:15 AM
View all Lifestyle
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 28 May 2021 6:24 PM
Sundowns can emulate Bayern and Juventus by winning nine league titles in a row Eyewitness News sports reporter Michael Pedro says the likes of Pirates and Chiefs must give their managers financial backing. 27 May 2021 3:18 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Little girl calling out mom after finding her art in bin goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 June 2021 8:27 AM
WATCH: 'I wonder now who's the one laughing' Benni McCarthy clapback goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 June 2021 8:15 AM
WATCH: Teen pushes bear off backyard wall to save dogs Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 June 2021 8:48 AM
View all Entertainment
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:18 AM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
View all World
'Are people at Pan-African Parliament mature enough? We also need an audit' Political analyst David Monyae says there should be some way of scrutinising whether these people are not corruptible. 2 June 2021 1:55 PM
‘He cried & apologised’: Majodina accepts Djibril War's apology for kicking her She told journalists at the sidelines of a picket by the ANC Women's League outside the PAP on Tuesday afternoon that she had acce... 1 June 2021 5:54 PM
Mathole Motshekga: We can't allow a few colonised minds to dictate future of PAP Violence broke out during leadership elections with a number of members becoming involved in heated altercations over the rotation... 1 June 2021 11:22 AM
View all Africa
'We expect the rand at R13.50 by midyear - and R13.00 by the 3rd quarter' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Keenan, fixed income and currency strategist at Absa Capital. 3 June 2021 6:25 PM
'Just say we got it wrong' - why don't fund managers own up to their mistakes? From the horse's mouth - Luthuli Capital founder Mduduzi Luthuli is fast losing patience with fund managers' creative excuses. 1 June 2021 8:52 PM
We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it. 31 May 2021 8:09 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

'We expect the rand at R13.50 by midyear - and R13.00 by the 3rd quarter'

3 June 2021 6:25 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Rand
The Money Show
US Dollar
Bruce Whitfield
Exchange rate
South African rand
Mike Keenan
Absa Capital

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Keenan, fixed income and currency strategist at Absa Capital.

  • The rand is trading near two-year highs against the dollar

  • High commodity prices and low US rates are driving the exchange rate

  • Absa Capital expects the rand at R13.50 by mid-year and R13.00 by the third quarter

The ZAR has strengthened to a two-year high against the US dollar. Picture: 123rf

The South African rand strengthened to a two-year high against the US dollar on Thursday.

It traded at R13.63 to the dollar at 4:08 PM, coming off earlier highs of around R13.54.

The rand last traded at these levels in February 2019.

The currency is being boosted by high commodity prices and markets expecting US lending rates to remain lower for longer.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Mike Keenan, fixed income and currency strategist at Absa Capital (scroll up to listen to the audio).

There are good fundamental reasons for the strength… our external balances are getting better…

Mike Keenan, fixed income and currency strategist - Absa Capital

The currency is often regarded as the share price of a country…

Mike Keenan, fixed income and currency strategist - Absa Capital

A firmer exchange rate helps to keep the cost of living down… it makes our exports less competitive…

Mike Keenan, fixed income and currency strategist - Absa Capital

Hopefully, mining houses will take on more people… We need job creation…Some sectors are recovering faster than others… There are green shoots… tourism and hospitality; there are still a lot of weeds…

Mike Keenan, fixed income and currency strategist - Absa Capital

We’ve pinned our stipes to R13.50 by the middle of this year, and R13.00 by the third quarter… The rand is on a very good wicket for the next three to six months…You can’t try to time the market perfectly… It’s difficult to see… a sudden bout of rand weakness… You don’t have to run out and buy dollars tomorrow.

Mike Keenan, fixed income and currency strategist - Absa Capital

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'We expect the rand at R13.50 by midyear - and R13.00 by the 3rd quarter'




3 June 2021 6:25 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Rand
The Money Show
US Dollar
Bruce Whitfield
Exchange rate
South African rand
Mike Keenan
Absa Capital

More from Business

'We're being purged as black professionals at Eskom' claims ex-treasurer Maleka

3 June 2021 10:42 AM

Mandla Maleka spoke to Clement Manyathela during a discussion with Professor Malegapuru Makgoba and recently-fired Solly Tshitangano on the results of a probe into alleged racism by de Ruyter at Eskom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA’s first cannabis fund makes its opening investment in local medical grower

2 June 2021 10:38 PM

'We're part of the fastest-growing industry in the world!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Silverleaf Investment's Pierre van der Hoven

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Racism allegations against Eskom CEO: Board clears de Ruyter of any wrongdoing

2 June 2021 7:31 PM

The Eskom board has cleared CEO Andre de Ruyter after launching an investigation into allegations of racism and abuse of power.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pie in the sky - have we reached peak skyscraper?

2 June 2021 7:15 PM

They are icons on the landscape but very expensive and maybe no longer practical

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Competition watchdog blocks sale of Burger King SA on BEE grounds

2 June 2021 7:01 PM

'It's the first time we've prohibited a merger purely on public interest grounds' says Competition Commission's Tamara Paremoer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom declares dispute after wage talks with unions deadlock

2 June 2021 1:40 PM

Numsa, the NUM and Solidarity were demanding a 15% wage increase, however, Eskom said its final offer was 1.5%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Property shows resilience – on a slow path to recovery

2 June 2021 12:20 PM

"The recovery of the real estate market is expected to be in line with that of the economy," says Absa’s Klaus-Dieter Kaempfer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to get a tax refund in 2021 – and every year thereafter

2 June 2021 10:13 AM

Africa Melane interviewed Michael Rossouw, a Senior Investment Consultant at 10X Investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Just say we got it wrong' - why don't fund managers own up to their mistakes?

1 June 2021 8:52 PM

From the horse's mouth - Luthuli Capital founder Mduduzi Luthuli is fast losing patience with fund managers' creative excuses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Insured lives lost during Covid 2nd wave four times higher than expected - study

1 June 2021 8:30 PM

The data from the Actuarial Society of SA is another indicator that the death toll from Covid-19 could be higher than officially reported.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

'Just say we got it wrong' - why don't fund managers own up to their mistakes?

1 June 2021 8:52 PM

From the horse's mouth - Luthuli Capital founder Mduduzi Luthuli is fast losing patience with fund managers' creative excuses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga

31 May 2021 8:09 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CNA removes Benjamin Trisk as director

31 May 2021 7:08 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilson, a Journalist at Business Times/Sunday Times.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It appears Minister Mantashe's mind is made up on self-generation'

31 May 2021 6:25 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed energy analyst Chris Yelland and Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants

26 May 2021 8:06 PM

'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom?

26 May 2021 7:00 PM

Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'A PR disaster': Fever trees mutilated to clear view of Showmax billboard

25 May 2021 9:12 PM

Andy Rice on the lessons to be learned by Showmax after the trees were lopped instead of just trimmed, for advertising purposes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A digital rand? Reserve Bank is considering launching its own digital currency

25 May 2021 7:53 PM

The Reserve Bank is investigating the feasibility of a CBDC. Crypto expert Simon Dingle discusses the implications.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I don’t like the word 'retirement'. I call it my 'drawdown phase' - Mike Wills

24 May 2021 8:06 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Wills about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The future starts NOW – expert insights into what may lie ahead

24 May 2021 7:29 PM

Bronwyn Williams discusses her book "The Future Starts Now: Expert Insights into the Future of Business, Technology and Society".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'We expect the rand at R13.50 by midyear - and R13.00 by the 3rd quarter'

Business Opinion

'I apologise to the nation for the hardship,' Eskom CEO on load shedding

Local

I don't want youth to suffer - Graduate on 800km trek to raise funds for EC kids

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Mother of newborn twins nabbed for trying to sell them to feed drug addiction

3 June 2021 6:30 PM

KZN man sentenced to 2 life terms for repeatedly raping his two daughters

3 June 2021 6:26 PM

Lasting solution: Gift of the Givers drills groundwater at Rahima Moosa Hospital

3 June 2021 6:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA