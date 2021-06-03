'We expect the rand at R13.50 by midyear - and R13.00 by the 3rd quarter'





The rand is trading near two-year highs against the dollar

High commodity prices and low US rates are driving the exchange rate

Absa Capital expects the rand at R13.50 by mid-year and R13.00 by the third quarter

The ZAR has strengthened to a two-year high against the US dollar. Picture: 123rf

The South African rand strengthened to a two-year high against the US dollar on Thursday.

It traded at R13.63 to the dollar at 4:08 PM, coming off earlier highs of around R13.54.

The rand last traded at these levels in February 2019.

The currency is being boosted by high commodity prices and markets expecting US lending rates to remain lower for longer.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Mike Keenan, fixed income and currency strategist at Absa Capital (scroll up to listen to the audio).

There are good fundamental reasons for the strength… our external balances are getting better… Mike Keenan, fixed income and currency strategist - Absa Capital

The currency is often regarded as the share price of a country… Mike Keenan, fixed income and currency strategist - Absa Capital

A firmer exchange rate helps to keep the cost of living down… it makes our exports less competitive… Mike Keenan, fixed income and currency strategist - Absa Capital

Hopefully, mining houses will take on more people… We need job creation…Some sectors are recovering faster than others… There are green shoots… tourism and hospitality; there are still a lot of weeds… Mike Keenan, fixed income and currency strategist - Absa Capital

We’ve pinned our stipes to R13.50 by the middle of this year, and R13.00 by the third quarter… The rand is on a very good wicket for the next three to six months…You can’t try to time the market perfectly… It’s difficult to see… a sudden bout of rand weakness… You don’t have to run out and buy dollars tomorrow. Mike Keenan, fixed income and currency strategist - Absa Capital

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'We expect the rand at R13.50 by midyear - and R13.00 by the 3rd quarter'