What is 'Stack Overflow', and why did Prosus (Naspers) pay R24.5 billion for it?

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'I apologise to the nation for the hardship,' Eskom CEO on load shedding Speaking to Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report, de Ruyter said load shedding, which has been going on for around 15 years now, was... 3 June 2021 12:47 PM
'Capable people are sidelined and those who don't know are put forward' Political analyst Sandile Swana weighs in on the Covid-19 corruption cases in the public sector and why this is continuing. 3 June 2021 9:29 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 5,782 new cases and 110 deaths The Health Department says 1,117,569 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 3 June 2021 6:50 AM
View all Local
Racism allegations against Eskom CEO: Board clears de Ruyter of any wrongdoing The Eskom board has cleared CEO Andre de Ruyter after launching an investigation into allegations of racism and abuse of power. 2 June 2021 7:31 PM
Competition watchdog blocks sale of Burger King SA on BEE grounds 'It's the first time we've prohibited a merger purely on public interest grounds' says Competition Commission's Tamara Paremoer. 2 June 2021 7:01 PM
'CSIR's figure of R700m per stage per day reflects cost to SA of load shedding' As South Africans are plunged into a renewed round of power cuts The Money Show interviews Peter Attard Montalto (Intellidex). 1 June 2021 7:27 PM
View all Politics
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital. 3 June 2021 7:56 PM
Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator 3 June 2021 7:31 PM
What is 'Stack Overflow', and why did Prosus (Naspers) pay R24.5 billion for it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Siboniso Nxumalo, a portfolio manager at Old Mutual Investment Group. 3 June 2021 7:16 PM
View all Business
Side hustles: Forget formalities – you need a customer to be a business The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous, author of How to Start a Side Hustle. 3 June 2021 7:01 PM
I don't want youth to suffer - Graduate on 800km trek to raise funds for EC kids Thami Manganya (26), a Wits University graduate, recently embarked on a journey that will see him walking 800km from Johannesburg... 3 June 2021 5:07 PM
WATCH: Little girl calling out mom after finding her art in bin goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 June 2021 8:27 AM
View all Lifestyle
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 28 May 2021 6:24 PM
Sundowns can emulate Bayern and Juventus by winning nine league titles in a row Eyewitness News sports reporter Michael Pedro says the likes of Pirates and Chiefs must give their managers financial backing. 27 May 2021 3:18 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Little girl calling out mom after finding her art in bin goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 June 2021 8:27 AM
WATCH: 'I wonder now who's the one laughing' Benni McCarthy clapback goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 June 2021 8:15 AM
WATCH: Teen pushes bear off backyard wall to save dogs Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 June 2021 8:48 AM
View all Entertainment
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:18 AM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
View all World
'Are people at Pan-African Parliament mature enough? We also need an audit' Political analyst David Monyae says there should be some way of scrutinising whether these people are not corruptible. 2 June 2021 1:55 PM
‘He cried & apologised’: Majodina accepts Djibril War's apology for kicking her She told journalists at the sidelines of a picket by the ANC Women's League outside the PAP on Tuesday afternoon that she had acce... 1 June 2021 5:54 PM
Mathole Motshekga: We can't allow a few colonised minds to dictate future of PAP Violence broke out during leadership elections with a number of members becoming involved in heated altercations over the rotation... 1 June 2021 11:22 AM
View all Africa
'We expect the rand at R13.50 by midyear - and R13.00 by the 3rd quarter' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Keenan, fixed income and currency strategist at Absa Capital. 3 June 2021 6:25 PM
'Just say we got it wrong' - why don't fund managers own up to their mistakes? From the horse's mouth - Luthuli Capital founder Mduduzi Luthuli is fast losing patience with fund managers' creative excuses. 1 June 2021 8:52 PM
We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it. 31 May 2021 8:09 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

What is 'Stack Overflow', and why did Prosus (Naspers) pay R24.5 billion for it?

3 June 2021 7:16 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Naspers
Tencent
Old Mutual Investment Group
Prosus
Stack Overflow
Siboniso Nxumalo

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Siboniso Nxumalo, a portfolio manager at Old Mutual Investment Group.

  • Naspers-owned Prosus is buying Stack Overflow for $1.8 billion

  • Stack Overflow is a question-and-answer website for professional and enthusiast programmers

  • The website has 100 million users

  • Stack Overflow is not yet profitable

Tech giant Prosus is paying $1.8 billion for Stack Overflow. © pressmaster/123rf.com

Prosus – the company that holds the international assets of Naspers - is buying programming Q&A website Stack Overflow for $1.8 billion (about R24.5 billion).

“Today we’re pleased to announce that Stack Overflow is joining Prosus,” wrote Stack Overflow co-founder Joel Spolsky on his blog.

“Prosus is an investment and holding company, which means that the most important part of this announcement is that Stack Overflow will continue to operate independently, with the exact same team in place that has been operating it, according to the exact same plan and the exact same business practices.

“Don’t expect to see major changes or awkward ‘synergies’.

“The business of Stack Overflow will continue to focus on Reach and Relevance, and Stack Overflow for Teams.

“The entire company is staying in place: we just have different owners now.”

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Siboniso Nxumalo (a portfolio manager at Old Mutual Investment Group) why the tech giant is paying $1.8 billion for Stack Overflow (scroll up to listen to the interview).

It’s a bit like Google for nerds… It’s got about 100 million users. It doesn’t make money… so we don’t know what it’s worth… This could go global…

Siboniso Nxumalo, portfolio manager - Old Mutual Investment Group

You get platforms like this, when someone’s stuck… They get immediate, high-quality answers…

Siboniso Nxumalo, portfolio manager - Old Mutual Investment Group

Recruiters can find people…

Siboniso Nxumalo, portfolio manager - Old Mutual Investment Group

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : What is 'Stack Overflow', and why did Prosus (Naspers) pay R24.5 billion for it?




3 June 2021 7:16 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Naspers
Tencent
Old Mutual Investment Group
Prosus
Stack Overflow
Siboniso Nxumalo

More from Business

Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing

3 June 2021 7:56 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it?

3 June 2021 7:31 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Side hustles: Forget formalities – you need a customer to be a business

3 June 2021 7:01 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous, author of How to Start a Side Hustle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We expect the rand at R13.50 by midyear - and R13.00 by the 3rd quarter'

3 June 2021 6:25 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Keenan, fixed income and currency strategist at Absa Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We're being purged as black professionals at Eskom' claims ex-treasurer Maleka

3 June 2021 10:42 AM

Mandla Maleka spoke to Clement Manyathela during a discussion with Professor Malegapuru Makgoba and recently-fired Solly Tshitangano on the results of a probe into alleged racism by de Ruyter at Eskom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA’s first cannabis fund makes its opening investment in local medical grower

2 June 2021 10:38 PM

'We're part of the fastest-growing industry in the world!' Bruce Whitfield interviews Silverleaf Investment's Pierre van der Hoven

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Racism allegations against Eskom CEO: Board clears de Ruyter of any wrongdoing

2 June 2021 7:31 PM

The Eskom board has cleared CEO Andre de Ruyter after launching an investigation into allegations of racism and abuse of power.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pie in the sky - have we reached peak skyscraper?

2 June 2021 7:15 PM

They are icons on the landscape but very expensive and maybe no longer practical

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Competition watchdog blocks sale of Burger King SA on BEE grounds

2 June 2021 7:01 PM

'It's the first time we've prohibited a merger purely on public interest grounds' says Competition Commission's Tamara Paremoer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom declares dispute after wage talks with unions deadlock

2 June 2021 1:40 PM

Numsa, the NUM and Solidarity were demanding a 15% wage increase, however, Eskom said its final offer was 1.5%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing

3 June 2021 7:56 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it?

3 June 2021 7:31 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Side hustles: Forget formalities – you need a customer to be a business

3 June 2021 7:01 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous, author of How to Start a Side Hustle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We expect the rand at R13.50 by midyear - and R13.00 by the 3rd quarter'

3 June 2021 6:25 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Keenan, fixed income and currency strategist at Absa Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Just say we got it wrong' - why don't fund managers own up to their mistakes?

1 June 2021 8:52 PM

From the horse's mouth - Luthuli Capital founder Mduduzi Luthuli is fast losing patience with fund managers' creative excuses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga

31 May 2021 8:09 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CNA removes Benjamin Trisk as director

31 May 2021 7:08 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilson, a Journalist at Business Times/Sunday Times.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It appears Minister Mantashe's mind is made up on self-generation'

31 May 2021 6:25 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed energy analyst Chris Yelland and Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town rental agents 'extorting' application fees from prospective tenants

26 May 2021 8:06 PM

'I'm so shocked by what I'm hearing' exclaims TT Mbha, the founder of Black Real Estate in Gauteng.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom?

26 May 2021 7:00 PM

Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'We're being purged as black professionals at Eskom' claims ex-treasurer Maleka

Business

'We expect the rand at R13.50 by midyear - and R13.00 by the 3rd quarter'

Business Opinion

'I apologise to the nation for the hardship,' Eskom CEO on load shedding

Local

EWN Highlights

US to give 80 mln vaccine doses to priority nations, 75% via Covax

3 June 2021 8:23 PM

Cloete: WC likely to enter COVID third wave next week or week after

3 June 2021 7:53 PM

Africa not ready for imminent third coronavirus wave: WHO

3 June 2021 7:20 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA