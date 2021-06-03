Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it?

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'I apologise to the nation for the hardship,' Eskom CEO on load shedding Speaking to Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report, de Ruyter said load shedding, which has been going on for around 15 years now, was... 3 June 2021 12:47 PM
'Capable people are sidelined and those who don't know are put forward' Political analyst Sandile Swana weighs in on the Covid-19 corruption cases in the public sector and why this is continuing. 3 June 2021 9:29 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 5,782 new cases and 110 deaths The Health Department says 1,117,569 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 3 June 2021 6:50 AM
View all Local
Racism allegations against Eskom CEO: Board clears de Ruyter of any wrongdoing The Eskom board has cleared CEO Andre de Ruyter after launching an investigation into allegations of racism and abuse of power. 2 June 2021 7:31 PM
Competition watchdog blocks sale of Burger King SA on BEE grounds 'It's the first time we've prohibited a merger purely on public interest grounds' says Competition Commission's Tamara Paremoer. 2 June 2021 7:01 PM
'CSIR's figure of R700m per stage per day reflects cost to SA of load shedding' As South Africans are plunged into a renewed round of power cuts The Money Show interviews Peter Attard Montalto (Intellidex). 1 June 2021 7:27 PM
View all Politics
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital. 3 June 2021 7:56 PM
Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator 3 June 2021 7:31 PM
What is 'Stack Overflow', and why did Prosus (Naspers) pay R24.5 billion for it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Siboniso Nxumalo, a portfolio manager at Old Mutual Investment Group. 3 June 2021 7:16 PM
View all Business
Side hustles: Forget formalities – you need a customer to be a business The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous, author of How to Start a Side Hustle. 3 June 2021 7:01 PM
I don't want youth to suffer - Graduate on 800km trek to raise funds for EC kids Thami Manganya (26), a Wits University graduate, recently embarked on a journey that will see him walking 800km from Johannesburg... 3 June 2021 5:07 PM
WATCH: Little girl calling out mom after finding her art in bin goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 June 2021 8:27 AM
View all Lifestyle
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 28 May 2021 6:24 PM
Sundowns can emulate Bayern and Juventus by winning nine league titles in a row Eyewitness News sports reporter Michael Pedro says the likes of Pirates and Chiefs must give their managers financial backing. 27 May 2021 3:18 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Little girl calling out mom after finding her art in bin goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 June 2021 8:27 AM
WATCH: 'I wonder now who's the one laughing' Benni McCarthy clapback goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 June 2021 8:15 AM
WATCH: Teen pushes bear off backyard wall to save dogs Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 June 2021 8:48 AM
View all Entertainment
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:18 AM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
View all World
'Are people at Pan-African Parliament mature enough? We also need an audit' Political analyst David Monyae says there should be some way of scrutinising whether these people are not corruptible. 2 June 2021 1:55 PM
‘He cried & apologised’: Majodina accepts Djibril War's apology for kicking her She told journalists at the sidelines of a picket by the ANC Women's League outside the PAP on Tuesday afternoon that she had acce... 1 June 2021 5:54 PM
Mathole Motshekga: We can't allow a few colonised minds to dictate future of PAP Violence broke out during leadership elections with a number of members becoming involved in heated altercations over the rotation... 1 June 2021 11:22 AM
View all Africa
'We expect the rand at R13.50 by midyear - and R13.00 by the 3rd quarter' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Keenan, fixed income and currency strategist at Absa Capital. 3 June 2021 6:25 PM
'Just say we got it wrong' - why don't fund managers own up to their mistakes? From the horse's mouth - Luthuli Capital founder Mduduzi Luthuli is fast losing patience with fund managers' creative excuses. 1 June 2021 8:52 PM
We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it. 31 May 2021 8:09 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it?

3 June 2021 7:31 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Entrepreneurship
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Time
Pavlo Phitidis
small business
Aurik Business Accelerator

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator

  • Time is a small business owner’s most precious commodity – once consumed, it’s gone forever

  • How you should allocate your time depends on the 'life stage' of your business

How are you spending your time? (pixabay.com)

Popular related articles:

Time is the most precious commodity in the world, says Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis.

Once spent, you can never get it back.

Ask yourself this question: How are you spending your time - daily, weekly, monthly, and annually - in building your business?

Are you doing what you should be doing to ensure that you are building an Asset of Value?

If not, why not?

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Phitidis (scroll up to listen).

The way you spend your time forecasts your future…

Pavlo Phitidis, founder - Aurik Business Accelerator

At start-up phase… it takes about three years… Those three years must be spent chasing deals… and getting revenue in…

Pavlo Phitidis, founder - Aurik Business Accelerator

The next three years must be spent confirming your identity… What sets you apart? … It’s about learning to say, ‘no’…

Pavlo Phitidis, founder - Aurik Business Accelerator

South Africans are so resilient against uncertainty…

Pavlo Phitidis, founder - Aurik Business Accelerator

A further three-year period… you move from growth into value… focus on managing your costs down…

Pavlo Phitidis, founder - Aurik Business Accelerator

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it?




3 June 2021 7:31 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Entrepreneurship
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Time
Pavlo Phitidis
small business
Aurik Business Accelerator

More from Small Business Focus

Strategies to help your small business not only survive, but thrive in 2021

21 January 2021 8:54 PM

Entrepreneur Pavlo Phitidis has tips for business owners looking for a plan of action to tackle current uncertainty.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur

7 January 2021 8:50 PM

'It's a priority problem!' Nic Haralambous shares his tried-and-tested time-organising tips to increase your income in 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown destroyed 42.7% of small business in South Africa – study

7 December 2020 8:14 PM

It’s heart-breaking; the results of a study by Finfind and the Department of Small Business Development.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africans preferred buying from small businesses this Black Friday - data

30 November 2020 6:49 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Katlego Maphai, CEO at Yoco, SA’s largest independent mobile point-of-sale provider.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Not ready to become an entrepreneur but you have a brilliant business idea?

19 November 2020 7:39 PM

'Ideas are currency, but execution is wealth.' Pavlo Phitidis has advice on how to monetize and also protect your idea.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified'

5 November 2020 7:39 PM

Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to optimise cash flow and reduce interest charges

26 October 2020 8:09 PM

Absa’s working capital management solutions help businesses successfully manage their cashflows and working capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined

12 October 2020 7:15 PM

Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Small Business Focus: Onion peeler lessons for SMEs

2 July 2020 9:42 PM

Pavlo Phitidis tells more about a strategy that he has been using for years and how to apply this in a business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Wealth strategies for small businesses - income or equity?

20 February 2020 8:32 PM

Income or equity – what is the difference?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'We're being purged as black professionals at Eskom' claims ex-treasurer Maleka

Business

'We expect the rand at R13.50 by midyear - and R13.00 by the 3rd quarter'

Business Opinion

'I apologise to the nation for the hardship,' Eskom CEO on load shedding

Local

EWN Highlights

US to give 80 mln vaccine doses to priority nations, 75% via Covax

3 June 2021 8:23 PM

Cloete: WC likely to enter COVID third wave next week or week after

3 June 2021 7:53 PM

Africa not ready for imminent third coronavirus wave: WHO

3 June 2021 7:20 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA