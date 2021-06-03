Streaming issues? Report here
I don't want youth to suffer - Graduate on 800km trek to raise funds for EC kids

3 June 2021 5:07 PM
by Radio 702
Tags:
Thami Manganya

Thami Manganya (26), a Wits University graduate, recently embarked on a journey that will see him walking 800km from Johannesburg to Dutywa, to raise R1.2 million to help fund education for young people.

A young man from the Eastern Cape is on a mission to ensure a bright future for children from poor households in his village.

Thami Manganya (26), a Wits University graduate, recently embarked on a journey that will see him walking 800km from Johannesburg to Dutywa, to raise R1.2 million to help fund education for young people.

Manganya began his journey on Sunday, 30 May, and aims to walk 42km each day, with the help of a team by his side.

He's already gotten Avis car rentals sponsoring them with a car and support from the Kingdom of amaXhosa.

Speaking to John Perlman, Manyanga says he doesn't the next generation of kids in Dutywa to face the same challenges he did.

Listen to the full interview below...

"I'm doing this to raise funds in order to alleviate the level of poverty in the villages because it's where I grew up. I know they are struggling... I don't want any youngster to grow up the same way I did...

Thami Manganya



