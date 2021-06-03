Side hustles: Forget formalities – you need a customer to be a business
Formalities – you don’t need them for a side hustle
To be a business, you need customers
Find out what your customers’ problems are, then solve them
A “side hustle” refers to something you do for money outside of your normal job.
A good side hustle brings in extra money, obviously, but it can also help you develop new skills that may open up new opportunities in your career.
A side hustle is not a hobby; it is meant to make you money.
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous (author of How to Start a Side Hustle) about “side hustle formalities” (scroll up to listen).
You need to get rid of the formalities! … What you need to be a business is a customer…Nic Haralambous, author - How to Start a Side Hustle
Find a customer. Figure out what they need and sell it to them! …Nobody wants to know you have the shiniest object. They want to know how that shiny object fixes their problems.Nic Haralambous, author - How to Start a Side Hustle
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Side hustles: Forget formalities – you need a customer to be a business
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_106757257_conceptual-hand-writing-showing-side-hustle-business-photo-text-way-make-some-extra-cash-that-allows.html?term=side%2Bhustle&vti=ma2is1bg3taf7apz5s-1-27
