COVID-19: South Africa records 5,361 new cases and 54 deaths
The Health Department says it has recorded 5,361 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1,680,373.
54 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 56,765 since the beginning of the pandemic.
RELATED: **South Africa records 5,782 new cases and 110 deaths**
The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1,567,635, representing a recovery rate of 93.3%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 1,193,352 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
03 June 2021 #COVID19 statistics in South Africa #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/QbkjgzSV4E— Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 3, 2021
Today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 680 373.— Department of Health (@HealthZA) June 3, 2021
Today, 54 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported which brings the total to 56 765 deaths.Our recoveries now stand at 1 567 635, representing a recovery rate of 93,3% pic.twitter.com/mWufOtNKii
