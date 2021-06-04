Yummy fudge recipe engraved on a gravestone goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Group escorted from hotel after making homophobic compliant go viral

Before Kathryn Andrews affectionately know as 'Kay' passed away in 2019, she requested that her go-to fudge recipe be engraved on her gravestone.

The fudge recipe has found its way to the internet and has gone viral.

Find the recipe here.

Listen to what else has gone viral here: