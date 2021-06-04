WATCH: Group escorted from hotel after making homophobic compliant go viral





A group of women complained about a lesbian couple kissing in the pool to the security guard.

The manager and the security asked the women who complained to leave the premises.

The other pool users chanted 'shame' as the women walked out shouting and swearing.

Warning: The video contains some strong language.

