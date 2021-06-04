'ConCourt interviews ended up being personal attacks on some of the candidates'

Streaming issues? Report here
Mandy Weiner 2020 November Mandy Weiner 2020 November
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:56
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 13:15
Food Feature - Why milk is great for a healthy lifestyle
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Abby Courtenay - Registered Dietitian and Spokesperson for Rediscover Dairy
Today at 13:48
Movies and What to Streaming with Hugh Fraser
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Today at 13:50
Travel Feature - Whale Season at De Hoop Nature Reserve
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Iga Motylska - writer and communicator | journalist | sub-editor
Today at 14:05
Upside of Failure - Busi Mavuso
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Busisiwe (Busi) Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA)
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged - RMB Starlight Classics Legacy Series
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Lira - Singer
Gaston Rivero
Nombulelo Yende
Today at 15:16
EWN: Bushiri extradition case resumes in Malawi
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:10
Gauteng provincial command council gives update on COVID-19 in province
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Mary Kawonga, Public Health Medicine specialist
Today at 16:20
Interview: Netflix to meet South African government’s plan to impose a strict 30% local content quota
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 16:45
Health experts warn about new mutant COVID-19 variants
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Tulio de Oliveira
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File : Barali
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Moliehi Mafantiri - Co-founder & Operations Director at Barali
No Items to show
Up Next: The Azania Mosaka Show
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Zweli Mkhize: Sub judice is an excuse to avoid commenting, says attorney ANC committee member Tshilidzi Munyai said that the issue to be discussed was sub judice as Mkhize and his director-general, Sandi... 4 June 2021 11:06 AM
Eskom extends stage two load shedding to Sunday night The power utility says it will suspend load shedding from 12pm today until 5pm to allow Parliament to pass Appropriation Bills. 4 June 2021 10:58 AM
Mkhize a no-show at Parly meeting as pressure mounts over Digital Vibes Health Minister Zweli Mkhize was a no-show at Friday morning’s meeting after receiving legal advice not to appear. 4 June 2021 8:47 AM
View all Local
Racism allegations against Eskom CEO: Board clears de Ruyter of any wrongdoing The Eskom board has cleared CEO Andre de Ruyter after launching an investigation into allegations of racism and abuse of power. 2 June 2021 7:31 PM
Competition watchdog blocks sale of Burger King SA on BEE grounds 'It's the first time we've prohibited a merger purely on public interest grounds' says Competition Commission's Tamara Paremoer. 2 June 2021 7:01 PM
'CSIR's figure of R700m per stage per day reflects cost to SA of load shedding' As South Africans are plunged into a renewed round of power cuts The Money Show interviews Peter Attard Montalto (Intellidex). 1 June 2021 7:27 PM
View all Politics
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital. 3 June 2021 7:56 PM
Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator 3 June 2021 7:31 PM
What is 'Stack Overflow', and why did Prosus (Naspers) pay R24.5 billion for it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Siboniso Nxumalo, a portfolio manager at Old Mutual Investment Group. 3 June 2021 7:16 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Group escorted from hotel after making homophobic compliant go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 June 2021 8:42 AM
Yummy fudge recipe engraved on a gravestone goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 June 2021 8:24 AM
Side hustles: Forget formalities – you need a customer to be a business The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous, author of How to Start a Side Hustle. 3 June 2021 7:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 28 May 2021 6:24 PM
Sundowns can emulate Bayern and Juventus by winning nine league titles in a row Eyewitness News sports reporter Michael Pedro says the likes of Pirates and Chiefs must give their managers financial backing. 27 May 2021 3:18 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Little girl calling out mom after finding her art in bin goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 June 2021 8:27 AM
WATCH: 'I wonder now who's the one laughing' Benni McCarthy clapback goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 June 2021 8:15 AM
WATCH: Teen pushes bear off backyard wall to save dogs Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 June 2021 8:48 AM
View all Entertainment
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:18 AM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
View all World
'Are people at Pan-African Parliament mature enough? We also need an audit' Political analyst David Monyae says there should be some way of scrutinising whether these people are not corruptible. 2 June 2021 1:55 PM
‘He cried & apologised’: Majodina accepts Djibril War's apology for kicking her She told journalists at the sidelines of a picket by the ANC Women's League outside the PAP on Tuesday afternoon that she had acce... 1 June 2021 5:54 PM
Mathole Motshekga: We can't allow a few colonised minds to dictate future of PAP Violence broke out during leadership elections with a number of members becoming involved in heated altercations over the rotation... 1 June 2021 11:22 AM
View all Africa
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital. 3 June 2021 7:56 PM
Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator 3 June 2021 7:31 PM
What is 'Stack Overflow', and why did Prosus (Naspers) pay R24.5 billion for it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Siboniso Nxumalo, a portfolio manager at Old Mutual Investment Group. 3 June 2021 7:16 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'ConCourt interviews ended up being personal attacks on some of the candidates'

4 June 2021 7:51 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Politics
Judges
CASAC
Judicial Service Commission
Concourt

Casac executive director Lawson Naidoo says there should be no place for politics in the Judicial Service Commission.

Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) is challenging the constitutionality of the Judicial Service Commission interviews for candidates to fill vacancies at the Constitutional Court.

Casac has launched an application at the High Court and it wants the shortlist sent to the President to be set aside and declared unlawful.

Bongani Bingwa speaks Casac executive director Lawson Naidoo about this.

The key issue is that the judicial service commission has the responsibility of nominating judges for an appointment at the higher court and in doing so it is required to access the fitness and propriety of those judges.

Lawson Naidoo, Executive director - Casac

What we saw in this round of interviews and questioning was way beyond that and it ended up being personal attacks on some of the candidates.

Lawson Naidoo, Executive director - Casac

Naidoo says there should be no place for politics in the Judicial Service Commission.

The process was fundamentally flawed, it was unlawful. The Judicial Service Commission is supposed to act independently.

Lawson Naidoo, Executive director - Casac

The politicians that are there are there to represent the interest of ordinary people.

Lawson Naidoo, Executive director - Casac

Listen to the full interview below...




4 June 2021 7:51 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Politics
Judges
CASAC
Judicial Service Commission
Concourt

More from Local

Zweli Mkhize: Sub judice is an excuse to avoid commenting, says attorney

4 June 2021 11:06 AM

ANC committee member Tshilidzi Munyai said that the issue to be discussed was sub judice as Mkhize and his director-general, Sandile Buthelezi, were under investigation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom extends stage two load shedding to Sunday night

4 June 2021 10:58 AM

The power utility says it will suspend load shedding from 12pm today until 5pm to allow Parliament to pass Appropriation Bills.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mkhize a no-show at Parly meeting as pressure mounts over Digital Vibes

4 June 2021 8:47 AM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize was a no-show at Friday morning’s meeting after receiving legal advice not to appear.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19: South Africa records 5,361 new cases and 54 deaths

4 June 2021 6:31 AM

The Health Department says 1,193,352 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I apologise to the nation for the hardship,' Eskom CEO on load shedding

3 June 2021 12:47 PM

Speaking to Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report, de Ruyter said load shedding, which has been going on for around 15 years now, was being caused by a number of issues including lack of regular maintenance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Capable people are sidelined and those who don't know are put forward'

3 June 2021 9:29 AM

Political analyst Sandile Swana weighs in on the Covid-19 corruption cases in the public sector and why this is continuing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19: South Africa records 5,782 new cases and 110 deaths

3 June 2021 6:50 AM

The Health Department says 1,117,569 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa: Vaccine rollout gathering pace as SA jabs over 1 million people

2 June 2021 4:40 PM

The mass vaccination programme is expected to reach more than 40 million people to achieve population immunity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom declares dispute after wage talks with unions deadlock

2 June 2021 1:40 PM

Numsa, the NUM and Solidarity were demanding a 15% wage increase, however, Eskom said its final offer was 1.5%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Only 16 cases have been set aside' - Mkhwebane hits back at her detractors

2 June 2021 11:59 AM

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is facing a number of uphill battles in her office, including perjury charges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom extends stage two load shedding to Sunday night

Local

Mkhize a no-show at Parly meeting as pressure mounts over Digital Vibes

Politics Local

Zweli Mkhize: Sub judice is an excuse to avoid commenting, says attorney

Local

EWN Highlights

Opposition MPs call on Mkhize not to hide behind sub judice rule over scandal

4 June 2021 12:43 PM

Ramaphosa calls for land restitution to be speeded up

4 June 2021 12:30 PM

Suspension of UIF commissioner Maruping, 2 other execs lifted

4 June 2021 11:52 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA