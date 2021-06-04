'ConCourt interviews ended up being personal attacks on some of the candidates'





Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) is challenging the constitutionality of the Judicial Service Commission interviews for candidates to fill vacancies at the Constitutional Court.

Casac has launched an application at the High Court and it wants the shortlist sent to the President to be set aside and declared unlawful.

Bongani Bingwa speaks Casac executive director Lawson Naidoo about this.

The key issue is that the judicial service commission has the responsibility of nominating judges for an appointment at the higher court and in doing so it is required to access the fitness and propriety of those judges. Lawson Naidoo, Executive director - Casac

What we saw in this round of interviews and questioning was way beyond that and it ended up being personal attacks on some of the candidates. Lawson Naidoo, Executive director - Casac

Naidoo says there should be no place for politics in the Judicial Service Commission.

The process was fundamentally flawed, it was unlawful. The Judicial Service Commission is supposed to act independently. Lawson Naidoo, Executive director - Casac

The politicians that are there are there to represent the interest of ordinary people. Lawson Naidoo, Executive director - Casac

Listen to the full interview below...