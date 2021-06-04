Zweli Mkhize: Sub judice is an excuse to avoid commenting, says attorney
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize dodging an appearance before Parliament's Health Portfolio Committee on the basis that the Digital Vibes alleged contract corruption is a sub judice matter is "just an excuse",according to a legal expert.
Members of the committee clashed after the African National Congress (ANC) called for the meeting to be cancelled.
ANC committee member Tshilidzi Munyai said that the issue to be discussed was sub judice as Mkhize and his director-general, Sandile Buthelezi, were under investigation.
But, that's not ho sub judice workers, Ulrich Roux told Clement Manyathela.
So sub judice is a rule... the definition of it is that there is a pending legal matter which prevents a person from discussing the matter. But a matter is not automatically regarded as sub judice... it is - to be quite frank - used as an excuse a lot of the time not to give comment on the matter.Ulrich Roux, Attorney at Ulrich Roux & Associates
In a matter like this, you know, it is in the public interest, so the public would want some sort of proper and official comment on it, but again, it is sort of an escape route.Ulrich Roux, Attorney at Ulrich Roux & Associates
Source : @DrZweliMkhize/Twitter
