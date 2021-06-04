Eskom extends stage two load shedding to Sunday night
Eskom will suspend stage two load shedding from 12pm to 5pm today to allow Parliament to pass the Appropriation Bills.
However, the power utility says load shedding will resume from 5pm tonight until Sunday night. Eskom says the power system remains constrained and vulnerable.
#PowerAlert1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) June 4, 2021
In order to allow parliament to pass the Appropriation Bill, Stage 2 loadshedding will be suspended from 12:00 to 17:00 today@News24 @SABCNews @NewzroomAfrika @eNCA @IOL @ewnupdates @SundayTimesZA @SowetanLIVE @dailysunsa pic.twitter.com/d4naqeHG7B
