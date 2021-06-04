NPA granted unlimited restraint order to freeze Gupta and Sharma assets
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) investigating directorate has been granted an unlimited restraint order to freeze assets of Iqbal Sharma, his company Nulane Investments 204 (Pty) Ltd, and Islandsite Investments 180 (Pty) Ltd, which belongs to Atul and Rajesh Gupta and their wives, Chetali and Arti Gupta.
This comes a day after the NPA announced it has applied to International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to assist with the execution of arrest warrants for two Gupta brothers and their wives.
Investigating Directorate Spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka gives more details.
We have an unlimited restraint of the properties of the person you mentioned, the Gupta brothers, their wives as well as Iqbal Shamar and some of the properties of Tarina Patel, Iqbal Shamar's wife jewellery.Sindisiwe Seboka, Spokesperson - Investigating Directorate
What we are doing coming at this syndicate we are that we are calling, criminally, we are coming at them in terms of trying to recoup as much as we have possibly lost from the fiscal.Sindisiwe Seboka, Spokesperson - Investigating Directorate
What we are also trying to do is to have some of the accused to account.Sindisiwe Seboka, Spokesperson - Investigating Directorate
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : EWN
More from Local
Has Eskom implemented stage 6 load shedding without informing citizens?
Could this be true? Energy expert, Ted Blom, spoke to Nickolaus Bauer - standing in for John Perlman - about his claim.Read More
Makhura wants to declare a local state of disaster at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital
The premier gave an update on the COVID-19 response in Gauteng, alongside the provincial command council on Friday.Read More
Zweli Mkhize: Sub judice is an excuse to avoid commenting, says attorney
ANC committee member Tshilidzi Munyai said that the issue to be discussed was sub judice as Mkhize and his director-general, Sandile Buthelezi, were under investigation.Read More
Eskom extends stage two load shedding to Sunday night
The power utility says it will suspend load shedding from 12pm today until 5pm to allow Parliament to pass Appropriation Bills.Read More
Mkhize a no-show at Parly meeting as pressure mounts over Digital Vibes
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize was a no-show at Friday morning’s meeting after receiving legal advice not to appear.Read More
'ConCourt interviews ended up being personal attacks on some of the candidates'
Casac executive director Lawson Naidoo says there should be no place for politics in the Judicial Service Commission.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 5,361 new cases and 54 deaths
The Health Department says 1,193,352 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
'I apologise to the nation for the hardship,' Eskom CEO on load shedding
Speaking to Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report, de Ruyter said load shedding, which has been going on for around 15 years now, was being caused by a number of issues including lack of regular maintenance.Read More
'Capable people are sidelined and those who don't know are put forward'
Political analyst Sandile Swana weighs in on the Covid-19 corruption cases in the public sector and why this is continuing.Read More