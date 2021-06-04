Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File : Barali
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Moliehi Mafantiri - Co-founder & Operations Director at Barali
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Has Eskom implemented stage 6 load shedding without informing citizens? Could this be true? Energy expert, Ted Blom, spoke to Nickolaus Bauer - standing in for John Perlman - about his claim. 4 June 2021 5:45 PM
Makhura wants to declare a local state of disaster at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital The premier gave an update on the COVID-19 response in Gauteng, alongside the provincial command council on Friday. 4 June 2021 3:44 PM
NPA granted unlimited restraint order to freeze Gupta and Sharma assets NPA Investigating Directorate Spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka gives details into the order and the involvement of interpol. 4 June 2021 1:19 PM
View all Local
Mkhize a no-show at Parly meeting as pressure mounts over Digital Vibes Health Minister Zweli Mkhize was a no-show at Friday morning’s meeting after receiving legal advice not to appear. 4 June 2021 8:47 AM
Racism allegations against Eskom CEO: Board clears de Ruyter of any wrongdoing The Eskom board has cleared CEO Andre de Ruyter after launching an investigation into allegations of racism and abuse of power. 2 June 2021 7:31 PM
Competition watchdog blocks sale of Burger King SA on BEE grounds 'It's the first time we've prohibited a merger purely on public interest grounds' says Competition Commission's Tamara Paremoer. 2 June 2021 7:01 PM
View all Politics
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital. 3 June 2021 7:56 PM
Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator 3 June 2021 7:31 PM
What is 'Stack Overflow', and why did Prosus (Naspers) pay R24.5 billion for it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Siboniso Nxumalo, a portfolio manager at Old Mutual Investment Group. 3 June 2021 7:16 PM
View all Business
SA government mulls imposing 30% local content requirement on Netflix According to MyBroadband, Shola Sanni, the director of public policy for Sub-Saharan Africa at Netflix said that such quotas would... 4 June 2021 5:27 PM
WATCH: Group escorted from hotel after making homophobic compliant go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 June 2021 8:42 AM
Yummy fudge recipe engraved on a gravestone goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 June 2021 8:24 AM
View all Lifestyle
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics Caster Semenya has been the Olympic champion twice and world champion three times over 800m, but is barred from competing over tha... 28 May 2021 9:00 PM
Amakhosi fire coach Gavin Hunt Kaizer Chiefs assistant Coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will take charge of the senior team. 28 May 2021 6:24 PM
Sundowns can emulate Bayern and Juventus by winning nine league titles in a row Eyewitness News sports reporter Michael Pedro says the likes of Pirates and Chiefs must give their managers financial backing. 27 May 2021 3:18 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: A glimpse of RMB Starlight Classics Legacy Series Musicians Lira, Gaston Rivero and Nombulelo Yende talk about their RMB Starlight Classics experience on #702Unplugged. 4 June 2021 3:49 PM
WATCH: Little girl calling out mom after finding her art in bin goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 June 2021 8:27 AM
WATCH: 'I wonder now who's the one laughing' Benni McCarthy clapback goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 June 2021 8:15 AM
View all Entertainment
Drone pilot finds submerged car linked to a 2009 missing person case Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 May 2021 9:18 AM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
WATCH: Prof Muhammad Yunus chats to 702's Bruce Whitfield The Nobel Laureate takes part in the Nobel Prize Dialogue at the University of Pretoria, from Bangladesh. 24 May 2021 12:53 PM
View all World
'Are people at Pan-African Parliament mature enough? We also need an audit' Political analyst David Monyae says there should be some way of scrutinising whether these people are not corruptible. 2 June 2021 1:55 PM
‘He cried & apologised’: Majodina accepts Djibril War's apology for kicking her She told journalists at the sidelines of a picket by the ANC Women's League outside the PAP on Tuesday afternoon that she had acce... 1 June 2021 5:54 PM
Mathole Motshekga: We can't allow a few colonised minds to dictate future of PAP Violence broke out during leadership elections with a number of members becoming involved in heated altercations over the rotation... 1 June 2021 11:22 AM
View all Africa
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital. 3 June 2021 7:56 PM
Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator 3 June 2021 7:31 PM
What is 'Stack Overflow', and why did Prosus (Naspers) pay R24.5 billion for it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Siboniso Nxumalo, a portfolio manager at Old Mutual Investment Group. 3 June 2021 7:16 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

NPA granted unlimited restraint order to freeze Gupta and Sharma assets

4 June 2021 1:19 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
NPA
Interpol
Gupta brothers
gupta corruption investigation
Iqbal Sharma

NPA Investigating Directorate Spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka gives details into the order and the involvement of interpol.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) investigating directorate has been granted an unlimited restraint order to freeze assets of Iqbal Sharma, his company Nulane Investments 204 (Pty) Ltd, and Islandsite Investments 180 (Pty) Ltd, which belongs to Atul and Rajesh Gupta and their wives, Chetali and Arti Gupta.

This comes a day after the NPA announced it has applied to International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to assist with the execution of arrest warrants for two Gupta brothers and their wives.

Investigating Directorate Spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka gives more details.

We have an unlimited restraint of the properties of the person you mentioned, the Gupta brothers, their wives as well as Iqbal Shamar and some of the properties of Tarina Patel, Iqbal Shamar's wife jewellery.

Sindisiwe Seboka, Spokesperson - Investigating Directorate

What we are doing coming at this syndicate we are that we are calling, criminally, we are coming at them in terms of trying to recoup as much as we have possibly lost from the fiscal.

Sindisiwe Seboka, Spokesperson - Investigating Directorate

What we are also trying to do is to have some of the accused to account.

Sindisiwe Seboka, Spokesperson - Investigating Directorate

Listen to the full interview below...




4 June 2021 1:19 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
NPA
Interpol
Gupta brothers
gupta corruption investigation
Iqbal Sharma

More from Local

Has Eskom implemented stage 6 load shedding without informing citizens?

4 June 2021 5:45 PM

Could this be true? Energy expert, Ted Blom, spoke to Nickolaus Bauer - standing in for John Perlman - about his claim.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Makhura wants to declare a local state of disaster at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

4 June 2021 3:44 PM

The premier gave an update on the COVID-19 response in Gauteng, alongside the provincial command council on Friday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zweli Mkhize: Sub judice is an excuse to avoid commenting, says attorney

4 June 2021 11:06 AM

ANC committee member Tshilidzi Munyai said that the issue to be discussed was sub judice as Mkhize and his director-general, Sandile Buthelezi, were under investigation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom extends stage two load shedding to Sunday night

4 June 2021 10:58 AM

The power utility says it will suspend load shedding from 12pm today until 5pm to allow Parliament to pass Appropriation Bills.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mkhize a no-show at Parly meeting as pressure mounts over Digital Vibes

4 June 2021 8:47 AM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize was a no-show at Friday morning’s meeting after receiving legal advice not to appear.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ConCourt interviews ended up being personal attacks on some of the candidates'

4 June 2021 7:51 AM

Casac executive director Lawson Naidoo says there should be no place for politics in the Judicial Service Commission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19: South Africa records 5,361 new cases and 54 deaths

4 June 2021 6:31 AM

The Health Department says 1,193,352 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I apologise to the nation for the hardship,' Eskom CEO on load shedding

3 June 2021 12:47 PM

Speaking to Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report, de Ruyter said load shedding, which has been going on for around 15 years now, was being caused by a number of issues including lack of regular maintenance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Capable people are sidelined and those who don't know are put forward'

3 June 2021 9:29 AM

Political analyst Sandile Swana weighs in on the Covid-19 corruption cases in the public sector and why this is continuing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19: South Africa records 5,782 new cases and 110 deaths

3 June 2021 6:50 AM

The Health Department says 1,117,569 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom extends stage two load shedding to Sunday night

Local

NPA granted unlimited restraint order to freeze Gupta and Sharma assets

Local

Makhura wants to declare a local state of disaster at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

Local

EWN Highlights

Zim court acquits 2 MDC Alliance members wrongly accused of murdering a cop

4 June 2021 6:22 PM

Opposition parties in eThekwini blame ANC for water supply crisis

4 June 2021 5:57 PM

Several roads in Soweto remain closed due to protests

4 June 2021 5:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA