NPA granted unlimited restraint order to freeze Gupta and Sharma assets





The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) investigating directorate has been granted an unlimited restraint order to freeze assets of Iqbal Sharma, his company Nulane Investments 204 (Pty) Ltd, and Islandsite Investments 180 (Pty) Ltd, which belongs to Atul and Rajesh Gupta and their wives, Chetali and Arti Gupta.

This comes a day after the NPA announced it has applied to International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to assist with the execution of arrest warrants for two Gupta brothers and their wives.

Investigating Directorate Spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka gives more details.

We have an unlimited restraint of the properties of the person you mentioned, the Gupta brothers, their wives as well as Iqbal Shamar and some of the properties of Tarina Patel, Iqbal Shamar's wife jewellery. Sindisiwe Seboka, Spokesperson - Investigating Directorate

What we are doing coming at this syndicate we are that we are calling, criminally, we are coming at them in terms of trying to recoup as much as we have possibly lost from the fiscal. Sindisiwe Seboka, Spokesperson - Investigating Directorate

What we are also trying to do is to have some of the accused to account. Sindisiwe Seboka, Spokesperson - Investigating Directorate

