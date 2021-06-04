WATCH: A glimpse of RMB Starlight Classics Legacy Series





RMB Starlight Classics Legacy Series in back.

RMB has hosted this much-loved AfroSymphonic event for the past 22 years under star-studded African skies, at the Vergelegen Wine Estate in Somerset West and the Country Club Johannesburg for the past 22 years.

The performances can be watched on RMB’s YouTube channel.

Azania Mosaka talks to musicians Lira, Gaston Rivero and Nombulelo Yende about their experience with this year's performance.

Watch the performance here: