WATCH: A glimpse of RMB Starlight Classics Legacy Series
RMB Starlight Classics Legacy Series in back.
RMB has hosted this much-loved AfroSymphonic event for the past 22 years under star-studded African skies, at the Vergelegen Wine Estate in Somerset West and the Country Club Johannesburg for the past 22 years.
The performances can be watched on RMB’s YouTube channel.
Azania Mosaka talks to musicians Lira, Gaston Rivero and Nombulelo Yende about their experience with this year's performance.
Watch the performance here:
More from Entertainment
WATCH: Little girl calling out mom after finding her art in bin goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: 'I wonder now who's the one laughing' Benni McCarthy clapback goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Teen pushes bear off backyard wall to save dogs
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: From dancing to swinging off bridges, Mzansi's Spider-Man does it all
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Mothers force tearaway sons to volunteer at attraction site goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Watch: Lewis Hamilton front-flipping out of a plane in solo skydive goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
We are the first band in SA to make money from non-fungible tokens - Rubber Duc
Band member Nick Jordaan tells Azania Mosaka on #702Unlplugged that the song 'Mama' honours all mothers in the country.Read More
WATCH: Woman distracted by cellphone gets hit by cement mixer
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Curry house waiter saves choking customer with Heimlich manoeuvre
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More